SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High profile cases like the Weinstein trial have challenged people to ask- what is it that each of us can do to prevent sexual assault in our communities? The California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA) has launched "Bold Moves," a public service campaign to promote small changes that become Bold Moves to help prevent and end sexual assault. CALCASA will distribute content across multiple channels, and in conjunction with content partners Upworthy and Action Button. The campaign includes a video that highlights how the conversation has evolved around sexual assault and identifies areas where work still needs to be done. The campaign directs audiences to a new website, www.BoldMoves.org, where resources and champions in sexual assault prevention are also listed.
Five core Bold Moves guide the multimedia campaign: simple to progressively more challenging actions steps encourage the public to leverage their power to build towards a more equitable society. While the national dialogue sparked by the #MeToo movement highlighted how pervasive sexual assault is, CALCASA's research showed that too many people feel that they don't have a role to play in preventing sexual assault, or know how.
"There are many factors that have contributed to shaping an environment in which sexual assault has become an epidemic in our country," said Sandra Henriquez, CEO of CALCASA. "The prevalence leads to a perception that sexual assault is inevitable. But, we know that it is not, we know that violence is preventable and we know that each and every person has a role to play in creating a society which is free from sexual violence. Bold Moves provides a roadmap by which everyday people from all walks of life can take actions toward ending sexual violence in their relationships, their communities and, ultimately, society as a whole."
CALCASA will support this yearlong campaign in part, as the lead up to the National Sexual Assault Conference, Bold Moves: Equity Now, hosted by CALCASA in Anaheim, CA September 2-4, 2020. To learn more about how CALCASA and its partners are addressing these issues, visit www.BoldMoves.org.
The campaign was recently covered by Upworthy and will include digital PSAs as well as an extensive new social media program across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The campaign website features assessments activities, conversation starters, strategies, and action items you can make in the short and long term, to be practiced and shared within a collective. The campaign website also includes an in-depth glossary to help people better understand concepts and feel competent and confident to participate in conversations around sexual assault.
