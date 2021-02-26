NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curious about how data analytics can transform the fields of accounting and auditing — and in fact, already is transforming both fields? Calcbench, the leading financial research platform for data-intensive analysis, is hosting a webinar on March 3 at 2:00PM ET with two of the leading voices in the field.
Registration is free and open to all for this exploration of how auditors and accountants can use data analytics to drive better insights; and how to prepare now for a profession where proficiency in analytics will be crucial for success.
Joining Calcbench in the discussion are:
- Brian Wolohan, Partner in Charge of Audit Innovation at Grant Thornton and an industry expert in the field of audit innovation; and
- Vern Richardson, Distinguished Professor of Accounting and the W. Glezen Chair in the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas; and author of Data Analytics in Accounting, the definitive text on the subject.
"We're delighted to be able to host this webinar," said Pranav Ghai, co-founder and CEO of Calcbench. "There are numerous ways to compile and study financial information — and once you do, all sorts of fresh insights and conclusions can become clear. Analytics is our passion so of course we're thrilled to have Brian and Vern share their wisdom here."
Wolohan and Richardson will discussion questions such as:
- How quickly has the technology advanced to allow analytics?
- What are some of the cutting-edge ways people can use data analytics now for auditing and accounting analysis?
- How much proficiency should students have in analytics for future careers in accounting and auditing?
Wolohan and Richardson will also show examples of their analytics research, and the webinar will include a lively Q&A with attendees.
To sign up for this webinar, register today at http://www.calcbench.com.
About Calcbench
Calcbench is a financial data platform designed for outperformance. Founded in 2011, the company uses the latest technology to offer instant and systematic access to all the data (numbers and text) in financial statements, including the details hidden within the footnotes. Developed by former analysts and supported by a team of financial experts with serious credentials (CFA, PhD in Accounting, Applied Mathematics Masters,...), Calcbench was built for data analysis looking to go deeper. Visit http://www.calcbench.com.
Media Contact
Samantha Berg, Calcbench, +1 9175334622, samantha@calcbench.com
SOURCE Calcbench