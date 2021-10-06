ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calero-MDSL, the innovation leader in the high-growth Technology Expense Management (TEM) software space, announced today that it is promoting David Bliss, EVP of Product Management to Chief Product Officer. As Chief Product Officer for Calero-MDSL, David will lead the product management, design, and user experience teams, as well as the learning and development organization. In this new role, David will continue to work in close partnership with the engineering team.
"We have made it clear over the past 12 months that Calero-MDSL is laser-focused on three simple goals: Growth, Customer Delight, and Innovation," explains CEO Scott Gilbert. "When it comes to Innovation, David has been instrumental in establishing the product vision that has delivered TrueSense, TrueInsight, and our first-to-market UCaaS Expense Management product. By moving David into the Chief Product Officer position, we are recognizing his leadership role within the industry, and we are continuing to signal our dedication to providing Calero-MDSL customers with best-in-class innovation."
David joined the company in 2018 after leading the core products portfolio at CCC Information Services, consulting at PwC and leading the Product Marketing team at Accuity. David earned his MBA from Northwestern University and his BA in International Studies and Mathematics from the University of Illinois. He currently resides in Rochester, NY with his wife and 2 daughters.
Since the merger of Calero and MDSL in January of 2020, the company has successfully integrated the acquisition of Metaport (launching TrueInsight), won the 2021 CIO 100 Award for Smart Automation, delivered TrueSense - the industry's only software-based benchmarking solution, redefined the industry with a rapidly growing UCaaS/SaaS Expense Management product line, and achieved Visionary Status in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for MMS, Global.
"I have been incredibly fortunate to work with outstanding product and engineering teams at Calero-MDSL, having together launched numerous industry-first products and capabilities to help our customers optimize their technology expenses while working through a global pandemic," said David. "What excites me most about stepping into the CPO role is the opportunity to accelerate our pace of innovation with increased resources and strategic oversight. I'm looking forward to the product updates we'll be sharing in the coming weeks around the next stages in our innovative product evolution."
