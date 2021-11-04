EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cali Homes today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Cali Homes, a trusted, well-respected Northern California real estate firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Cali Homes was founded by top producer Callie Mirsky in 2013 to be a neighborly real estate resource for the region. An agent since 2008 and a licensed broker since 2013, Mirsky has successfully facilitated over 315 transactions, including 44 in 2020 alone. She is also recognized as one of the top 100 Realtors® in California.
Cali Homes serves clients throughout Northern California, with a focus on El Dorado, Amador, Sacramento, and Placer counties. The experienced team works with residential buyers, sellers, and investors.
Partnering with Side will ensure Cali Homes remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Cali Homes with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Cali Homes will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"This strategic partnership will help to streamline our internal processes and enable us to put more energy into elevating the service we provide," said Mirsky. "Plus, we'll be able to attract talented professionals who share our client-centric focus as we continue cultivating lasting relationships with the clients and communities we serve."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Cali Homes
Cali Homes is a neighborly real estate resource headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California. From helping people downsize or upgrade to coaching first-time homebuyers and seasoned investors, the team works hard to ensure client satisfaction before, during, and after the transaction. Its agents operate with integrity, take each client's needs personally, and work diligently to achieve client goals. To learn more, visit calihomesre.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side