Caliber Public Safety is once again redefining the future of Next Generation emergency telecommunications with their latest CAD integration with RapidSOS Alerts.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caliber Public Safety announced today they are the first CAD company in the nation to integrate RapidSOS Alerts into their Caliber CAD NG solution. Alerts is a RapidSOS feature that enables monitoring companies to communicate directly with Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) without the need for a phone call.
Through the RapidSOS Alerts API integration with Caliber, monitoring companies can trigger an automated digital request for dispatch, creating an incident within the Caliber CAD NG solution. Critical alarm data is pre-populated in the incident upon creation, eliminating duplicate data entry and reducing processing time. Information about responding units is digitally exchanged with monitoring companies throughout the incident to ensure a common operating picture. The integrated chat functionality provides seamless communication of additional details as the incident progresses.
Caliber's latest integration with RapidSOS was deployed in January at Boone County Sheriff's Office in Indiana, sparking excitement among the E911 staff and Communications Director, Sam Sortor. Director Sortor explains that his community is quickly growing. The E911 Center is working hard to keep up with the additional workload, despite a staff shortage – a concern felt by many across the country. Sorter is enthusiastic about the integration's ability to streamline some of their call processes and provide critical information for Dispatchers to act on, right at their fingertips. Boone County Sheriff's Office has the honor of being the first ECC in the nation to utilize this game-changing functionality, but this is just the beginning. The RapidSOS Alerts integration is available to all compatible Caliber CAD NG clients.
"We partnered with RapidSOS very early on because we immediately saw the value that device-based location and additional data could provide to Emergency Communications Centers, so when they introduced the Alerts feature to us, it was a no-brainer," said Rachel Ferguson, Director of Product Management for the CAD and Mobile solutions at Caliber Public Safety. "Alarm calls can be a frustrating experience for telecommunicators, and oftentimes information may be miscommunicated or incorrectly transcribed. The seamless flow of information from RapidSOS's emergency data platform into CAD eliminates that back and forth, resulting in faster dispatch and response times and fewer errors."
Today, telecommunicators often rely on information from monitoring centers relayed verbally from phone calls delivered to a non-emergency call queue. This results in slower dispatch times and introduces the opportunity for error in relaying critical emergency information via voice communications. "With the Caliber CAD NG and RapidSOS Alerts integration, ECCs can receive critical incident information digitally and directly into the dispatch queue, providing improved efficiencies for dispatchers," said Dave Sehnert, Director of NG911 Strategy and Partnerships at RapidSOS. "Working to transform emergency response requires a partnership approach and we continuously look for industry leaders such as Caliber to collectively drive forward our mission."
ECCs interested in accessing RapidSOS Alerts through their Caliber CAD NG solution should reach out to their Caliber or RapidSOS Customer Success Manager.
About Caliber - Caliber Public Safety provides Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile, Records Management, and Forensic Science related solutions to 1,000+ Public Safety agencies across North America. Our customers include Federal & State Police Agencies, County Governments, Large Metropolitan and mid-small cities. We pride ourselves on providing solutions with data-sharing and interoperability at the core of our products. Approximately 40% of our team comes from Public Safety, that is why we share the same passion our customers do. We believe the best way to move our business forward is by taking care of our customers and employees – earning the right to win new business. As a business of Harris Computer Systems, our customers enjoy software for life providing assurance we will never sunset a product in use by a maintenance paying customer. We are in the business of forever.
About RapidSOS - In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from 400M+ connected devices to emergency services and first responders. Through the platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 5,200 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 165 million emergencies. Together with innovative companies recognized as RapidSOS Ready, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.
