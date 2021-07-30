NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 59.58 million is expected in the calibration management software market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the calibration management software market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACG Infotech Ltd., Ape Software Inc., AVL List GmbH, Beamex Oy AB, Business Analysis Ltd., CompuCal Calibration Solutions, CyberMetrics Corp., ETQ LLC, Fortive Corp., and Techgate LLC are some of the major market participants. The automation of the calibration process will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Calibration Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Calibration Management Software Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Locally Installed
- Cloud-based
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Calibration Management Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the calibration management software market in the Application Software industry include ACG Infotech Ltd., Ape Software Inc., AVL List GmbH, Beamex Oy AB, Business Analysis Ltd., CompuCal Calibration Solutions, CyberMetrics Corp., ETQ LLC, Fortive Corp., and Techgate LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Calibration Management Software Market size
- Calibration Management Software Market trends
- Calibration Management Software Market industry analysis
The automation of laboratory instruments is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat of cyber-attacks may threaten the growth of the market.
Calibration Management Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist calibration management software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the calibration management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the calibration management software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of calibration management software market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Locally installed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Integration of calibrators with maintenance management systems
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACG Infotech Ltd.
- Ape Software Inc.
- AVL List GmbH
- Beamex Oy AB
- Business Analysis Ltd.
- CompuCal Calibration Solutions
- CyberMetrics Corp.
- ETQ LLC
- Fortive Corp.
- Techgate LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
