DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calibre One, a leading global executive search boutique firm specializing in building leadership teams for innovators, entrepreneurs and companies undergoing a technology or digital transformation, announces it has opened its first office in Dallas, Texas. Industry veteran, Scott Garner, who has been appointed as Calibre One's newest partner, will head the newly formed Texas operations. Garner will manage senior-level search engagements while cultivating client business relationships across various technology segments along with handling all day-to-day operations.
"Dallas has become a huge magnet for Fortune 500 companies. Some of the country's top employers, including Toyota North America, Charles Schwab, CBRE among others have relocated or plan a move in the near future because of state's affordability, relaxed regulations and tax structure," said Tom Barnes, managing partner. 'We're very excited to have Scott on board to lead our Texas office during this high growth time. He's a great fit for our clients and Calibre One as we continue to expand our presence throughout the country."
His nearly 20-year recruiting career – working in both the retained agency and in-house sides – spans segments, industries and organizations from boutique firms to leading Fortune 500 companies to startups to PE and VC backed companies. Prior to Calibre One he spent four years as a technology practice leader at Korn Ferry and has held executive recruiting and leadership roles with Affiliated Computer Services, Xerox, Intel Corporation and Marsh & McLennan Companies. He also previously founded and managed his own executive search consultancy, Garner Executive Search, Inc. in Dallas, and has developed a niche within the systems and devices, software and IT services segments. On a global level, Garner has successfully placed hundreds of technology executives in six countries and has served technology clients in different countries.
A resident of McKinney, Texas, Garner holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in human resources management from Baylor University and is member of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) along with multiple professional networking organizations.
About Calibre One
Founded in 1999 by some of the executive search profession's most experienced recruiters, Calibre One is a leading transatlantic executive search boutique specializing in building diverse leadership teams for innovators and companies undergoing digital transformation, including broad technology, financial services, life sciences, and media. Its team members bring an exceptional level of knowledge, integrity, and tenacity to everything it does. This is underscored by Calibre One's transparent, consultative approach and proven methodology. Calibre One offers a 360-degree view to the entire process, along with the analytics to help identify the right candidate and reduce risk. The Calibre One process includes a proprietary measure that aligns client and candidate diversity and inclusion objectives, every search, every time. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, Calibre One leaves no stone unturned. For more information, please visit http://www.calibreone.com.
