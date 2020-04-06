SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to providing valuable information, programming and continuing legal education to members, the legal community and the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Lawyers Association (CLA) continues to add member value in anticipation of a time when social distancing becomes relaxed and people return to work.
CLA is debuting a Career Center, which will streamline job searches for California attorneys seeking employment and refine candidate pools for employers seeking candidates. The mobile-friendly platform will enable member attorneys at all stages of their careers, across all disciplines, opportunities to easily see and apply to vacant positions and provide other career resources. It will also be a one-stop-shop for employers seeking California-licensed or resident candidates for jobs.
The Career Center is another unique offering for members of one of the largest bar associations in the nation, combining with exceptional in-person and remote networking, high-level training and education, unparalleled events and programming, and access to Fastcase legal research. In addition, CLA's recent partnership with CalBar Connect will offer CLA members access to exclusive deals and discounts on everything from professional liability and other types of insurance to car rentals, appliances, and other products. A portion of purchases made through CalBar Connect will be invested in California legal aid organizations, benefiting Californians in need.
"We are proud to offer our members the best resources available to help them connect and succeed," said CLA C.E.O. and Executive Director Ona Alston Dosunmu, "Our Career Center will be an incredible tool to support the professional development and upward trajectory of our attorneys. Our members are already sought out by employers, and this will enhance their ability to connect with the best opportunities as well as provide a service to those California firms who need good candidates," Dosunmu added.
The Career Center platform offers CLA attorneys the ability to post anonymous resumes, control which employers see their information, and the option to receive alerts when new jobs that match personal criteria are posted. Employers will benefit from being able to reach, via Job Flash emails, job-seeking CLA members, who may not actively visit job boards.
Job content will be integrated into social media platforms to enhance member engagement, and offer exposure to CLA's audiences on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and other channels. In addition to career resources, the Career Center will integrate other offerings, such as professional development and training resources, available to CLA members only.
ABOUT CALIFORNIA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION
Established in 2018, the California Lawyers Association is the bar association for all California attorneys. CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law.