LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caligenix, a fast-growing genetic wellness brand, announces their new Environmental Health Index™' tool that enables anyone in the USA to see their environmental and infectious factors in real-time based on their individual zip code, along with six personalized recommendations. Available free to the public, Caligenix's Environmental Health Index was created amid the pandemic to empower people with a simple and fast way to assess data about their external environment so they can make more informed decisions about proactively protecting their health.
"There's a constant dance between nature and nurture when it comes to the relationship between one's external and internal environments," said Eliad Josephson, Caligenix Co-Founder. "People need to have a clearer understanding of that relationship—especially during this pandemic—so that they're able to decide what actions they should take based on external factors in their area, like weather, pollution, the number of COVID cases, and so forth. Our mission is to provide wellness solutions personalized to one's lifestyle and genomic data, which is why we designed this tool to facilitate decisions based on real-time, location-specific data."
Instantly after a zip code is entered, the Environmental Health Index tool displays the area's environmental impact and COVID infection risk, and also provides six personalized recommendations for protecting the immune system. It pulls data from the Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures the ground levels of five harmful pollutants: PM2.5, PM10, Ozone, Carbon Monoxide, and NO2, and then uses a proprietary algorithm to provide additional information.
"As a company, we care deeply about empowering people to take control of their own health—and that starts with awareness," said Dr. Tzur Gabi, Caligenix Co-Founder. "Anybody can benefit from using our Environmental Health Index, but especially those who are health-conscious individuals, environmentalists, or people living in highly polluted cities or in high-risk COVID areas will appreciate this simple (and free!) informational tool."
"By aggregating multiple sources in one place, the EHI democratizes data, giving consumers the power to see the data first-hand and make more informed decisions," said Dr. Andrew Battles, lead developer of the system. "As our user base grows, we can leverage artificial intelligence to guide even better recommendations, strengthening Caligenix as a go-to data hub."
The Environmental Health index tool launches on the heels of the biotech company's inaugural product launch of the nutritional supplement, Immunotype™, a DNA-based supplement that addresses the human immune system at the level of the genome.
Access the Environmental Health Index at ehi.caligenix.com. To learn more about Caligenix and their wellness solutions, visit Caligenix.com.
About Caligenix®:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Caligenix is a genetic-based health and wellness company innovating customized solutions in the fields of nutrigenomics and dermagenetics, personalized to individual lifestyle and genomic data, so that people are empowered to take control over their overall health and well-being. Visit Caligenix.com.
