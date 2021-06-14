BOCA RATON, Fla. , June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Call 48, a leader in CPaaS-enabled services, continues to further it's VoIP footprint throughout North America, adding 1,000,000 new DIDs to its ever increasing inventory. Now reaching almost 10,000,000 DIDs in both on net and off net inventory from more than 13,000 rate centers, Call 48 is able to deliver in-demand, flexible and innovative VoIP-based services to more than ever before.
After the demand surge brought on by the pandemic, Call 48 is positioned to serve the business marketplace across the United States and Canada. With high-quality VoIP services at industry-low prices, our expansion means our wholesale, reseller and private label customers can move into new territories with their telecom ventures.
"We knew being able to offer our customers the footprint they needed was imperative to our business model," said Call 48 Chief Marketing Officer, Lauren Halperin. "We have taken the time and spent the money and resources to offer complete coverage of the United States and Canada plus nearly 70 other countries."
Call 48 customers experience wide-ranging benefits from having access to the United States as complete On-Net VoIP footprint. Some of these include:
- Call 48 grants customers access from rate centers where we are registered with NPAC
- Call 48 has both infrastructure and tandem circuitry to receive calls
- Call 48 has multiple regulatory filings and approvals as well as state filings.
"We are committed to continuing the expansion of the size of the Call 48 footprint," Halperin said. "It is our goal to never have a customer say they do not have access to the phone numbers that they need."
Call 48 is a leader in United States VoIP origination services and solutions. We have worked with wholesale, reseller and private label customers around the world to create and scale better VoIP communication services. Our game-changing CPaaS-enabled, fourth generation, customer platform VoIP Portal allows simple and real time purchasing, porting and provisioning of U.S. DIDs. Learn more about Call 48 at http://www.call48.com.
