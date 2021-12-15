NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the primary growth drivers for the call center outsourcing market in Europe are the increase in call center outsourcing by IT and telecom service providers, increasing use of automated technologies in call centers, and focus on reducing operating costs, according to a senior analyst at Technavio.
However, factors such as shifting focus on developing countries as call center destinations may challenge the market growth. The high cost of call center outsourcing services in Western Europe has compelled international companies to shift to Asia and South America. Many call center organizations have started their operations in countries such as India and the Philippines because of low operating costs. The availability of resources such as land, labor, and communication services at lower costs is a major reason for investments in call centers in emerging countries in APAC and MEA when compared to Europe. Organizations in various industries, including finance and healthcare, can outsource their customer services operations to call centers in emerging countries. Thus, developing countries as call center destinations will significantly impact the growth of the call center outsourcing market in Europe during the forecast period.
The size of the call center outsourcing market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 3.14 bn from 2020 to 2025. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 2.91%.
Key Vendors and Their Offerings
- Atento SA - The company offers different types of call center outsourcing for Data Science, Digital Marketing, Market Intelligence, and others.
- Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA - The company offers different types of call center outsourcing under the brand name CXaaS.
- Computer Generated Solutions Inc. - The company offers different types of call center outsourcing such as multichannel, multilingual outsourcing services, and others.
- Sitel Group - The company offers different types of call center outsourcing for contact center services.
- StarTek Inc. - The company offers different types of call center outsourcing which is for customer engagement.
Regional Analysis
- 33% of the growth will originate from the UK.
- The UK is the key country for the call center outsourcing market in Europe.
- Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in UK, Germany, France, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe.
Notes:
- The size of the call center outsourcing market in Europe is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13% during the forecast period.
- The call center outsourcing market in Europe is segmented by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and others) and geography (UK, Germany, France, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe).
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Teleperformance SE, Transcom Holding AB, TTEC Holdings Inc., and Webhelp Group.
Call Center Outsourcing Market In Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.14 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.91
Regional analysis
UK, Germany, France, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe
Performing market contribution
UK at 33%
Key consumer countries
UK, Germany, France, and The Netherlands
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Teleperformance SE, Transcom Holding AB, TTEC Holdings Inc., and Webhelp Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
