BOISE, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRECO Electronics®, a Sensata Technologies company, is now accepting nominations for the tenth annual Excellence in Safety Award. Recognizing the achievements of safety professionals each year, the Excellence in Safety Award honors those who take action to educate others and improve safety on and off the job.
"As a global leader in safety technology, we established the Excellence in Safety Award to celebrate leaders across the industries we serve for their initiative and commitment to the advancement of safety within their community, business, or industry," said Jim Bean, General Manager of PRECO Electronics. "Through the Excellence in Safety Award, we recognize leaders across the industry for their initiative, tenacity, and vision in an area we proudly represent, support, and continuously strive to improve."
Since its inception, the Excellence in Safety Award has recognized and honored safety professionals and leaders who have contributed significantly to the development of successful safety programs and education across the medium and heavy-duty industries.
Past recipients of the Excellence in Safety Award include:
- David Biderman, Executive Director and CEO of SWANA (Solid Waste Association of North America)
- Kim Hodges, Fleet Maintenance and Repair Specialist at Montana-Dakota Utilities Company
- Michael Posz, Director of Safety at Fraley & Schilling
To nominate a candidate for the 2020 Excellence in Safety Award, click the link and complete the application. Applications will be accepted until April 16, 2021. The top three nominees and the 2020 Excellence in Safety Award recipient will be announced in early 2021.
About the Excellence in Safety Award
The top three nominees selected will be featured on preco.com and in one joint press release individually highlighting the nominees' career history and best safety practices. An individual press release will be published featuring the winner of the 2020 Excellence in Safety Award.
Award Criteria
- Initiative: The nominee demonstrates leadership, initiates open discussions, introduces programs, and gives voice to safety concerns within the industry, community, or business.
- Involvement: The nominee takes an active role in industry associations, community safety programs, and business or legislative policy changes to advance safety.
- Innovative: The nominee is creative and imaginative; introduces new ideas and suggestions to move safety into the forefront of the community, legislature, business, or industry they serve.
This award intends to recognize an individual who demonstrates excellence in advancing best safety practices throughout the community, business, or industry by continuously going above and beyond to integrate, innovate, and educate others to inspire change and improve safety.
About Sensata Technologies, Inc.
Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end-users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace industries. With more than 21,000 employees and operations in 11 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner, and more efficient, electrified, and connected.
About PRECO Electronics, a Sensata Technologies company
Newly acquired by Sensata Technologies company, PRECO has offered blind spot monitoring and collision avoidance PreView® systems for medium and heavy-duty mobile equipment for more than 20 years. With active audible and visual alerts, PreView's radar-based solutions mitigate collisions and minimize the occurrence of incident-related property damage, injuries, and fatalities by protecting operators' blind spots. With a history of innovation, PreView's award-winning safety systems are built for unparalleled performance in all environments, engineered to integrate with all future safety technologies.
