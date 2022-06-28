The Australian-born company deploys an AI-powered meeting companion tool to deliver insights around DEI, psychological safety, soft skills and leadership.
NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Call Journey, a leading global provider of omnichannel Conversation Analytics as a service, recently announced an expansion of its offering with a new tool based around analysing the employee experience.
Worklife Hero is a virtual meeting companion tool to help measure and analyse the factors that drive retention, engagement and performance, such as DEI, psychological safety, soft skills, and employee wellbeing.
Born in response to the 'Great Resignation' and changes in the Future of Work, Worklife Hero analyses meetings for EX insights to help shape a more positive workplace culture.
Insights are benchmarked against best practice in people science. The platform is guided by a panel of experts, including Professor Amy C. Edmondson, the Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management at Harvard Business School and award-winning author of The Fearless Organization. Professor Edmondson is a true pioneer in psychological safety and organisational psychology, helping organisations identify barriers to success that are often hidden inside a workplace culture.
While traditional surveys can be laborious, biased and lagging, Worklife Hero uses real-time meeting analysis to give an unobtrusive, continuous feedback loop, empowering employees and leaders with the insights to enhance soft skills, reshape work design, nurture healthier cultures, and be the ultimate team player.
"Employee health and well-being have fast become one of the key priorities of organisations across the world" said Paul Humphrey, Call Journey CEO. "DEI, mental health and company culture are focal points of the C-Suite and of HR leaders."
"We are proud to be able to leverage our vast experience in helping organisations understand the true lived experience of their customers, to now helping them understand the true lived experience of their employees. We want to make a genuine, positive impact on the 'work life' of people everywhere."
Employees are delivered personalised insights via their own dashboard, which are then anonymised and aggregated to give team and company leaders insights into overarching trends and key areas to focus on, while protecting individual privacy. By delivering real, always-on and true lived experience insights, organisational leaders can now get a far more accurate lens into employee wellbeing than they ever have had before.
The platform is compatible with both Zoom and MS Teams meeting platforms and is available now.
About Call Journey
Call Journey delivers unparalleled insights via Interaction AI (Artificial Intelligence) to help organisations understand their customers and people better, so they can do better.
Specialising in speech and text analytics that augment human capabilities, Call Journey ingests, analyses, enriches, and scores vast quantities of unstructured data, whilst categorising and triaging what matters.
