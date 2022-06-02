The Australian-born company deploys the latest in sophisticated real-time and post-engagement analytics, augmenting its market-leading conversation analytics ecosystem
INGLEWOOD, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Call Journey, a leading global provider of omnichannel Conversation Analytics as a service, recently announced an expansion of its Scoring and Triage capabilities, transforming conversation data into truly actionable insights.
Recognizing that the best intelligence combines both artificial and human intelligence, Call Journey creates 100% coverage and 100% scoring of all relevant omnichannel conversations for the purposes of quality assurance and compliance management; automatically flagging low-scoring interactions that should be reviewed and remediated by a human.
By reducing human bias and error, as well as capturing subtle elements like emotion, content, overtalk, and silence, Call Journey creates a true, omni-dimensional understanding of the customer interaction.
Call Journey draws on best practice, industry-specific scorecard templates to allow quick and easy adoption, with use cases ranging from soft skills, sales, CX as well as script adherence and complex compliance and industry regulation.
This solution is the latest addition to Call Journey's advanced, AI-powered conversation analytics ecosystem.
"Our aim is the make our customers' lives easier," said Paul Humphrey, Call Journey CEO. "By using AI to do much of the heavy lifting, our customers are able to spend more time on the things that drive value, like coaching."
Through this latest technological expansion, Call Journey aims to dramatically reduce the effort and cost of the quality assurance and compliance management process, allowing teams to spend significantly less time listening and scoring and more time delivering engaging, data-driven feedback to agents.
About Call Journey
Call Journey delivers unparalleled insights via Interaction AI to help organizations understand their customers and people better...so they can do better.
Specializing in speech and text analytics that augment quality assurance, Call Journey ingests, analyzes, enriches, and scores vast quantities of unstructured data, whilst categorizing and triaging what matters.
