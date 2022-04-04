The Australian-born company deploys the latest in advanced text management and analytics technology, augmenting its market-leading conversation analytics ecosystem
NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Call Journey, a leading global provider of Insights-as-a-Service, recently announced its latest solution – advanced text analytics and real-time workflows.
The introduction of text analysis makes Call Journey's VoiceAI a truly omni-channel solution, with the ability to now capture and analyse the 'Voice-of-the-Customer' from text-based communication channels such as email and live chat.
The expanded capability for text-based communications uses neural network technology and natural language processing to analyse text sentiment and content, categorising automatically for post-engagement review. Additionally, Call Journey has real-time workflows that can significantly increase the speed of a meaningful response to inbound enquiries, routing customer interactions to the right team or individual and prioritising urgent issues or alerting supervisors when required - reducing the cost to serve and improving customer experience.
"At Call Journey we never stop improving and innovating around our conversation analytics solutions for our major customer markets," said Paul Humphrey, Call Journey Co-Founder and CEO. "With many organisations adopting more digital channels, it's only natural that we offer analytical solutions and value across all customer conversations."
Call Journey is looking forward to leveraging the benefits of text analysis for their current and future customers, such as identifying revenue leakage; improving staff time allocation; augmenting QA; identifying trends; reducing AHT; and much more. Customers who utilise text analytics can expect over 5% reduction in cost-to-serve, and up to 30% reduction in backlog.
With the assistance of text analysis and real-time workflows and optimised responses, Call Journey aims to have a significant impact on the bottom line for their customers by ensuring that no opportunity for greater efficiency or effectiveness via text goes untapped.
About Call Journey
Call Journey delivers unparalleled insights via Interaction AI to help organisations understand their customers and people better...so they can do better.
Call Journey provides Insights-as-a-Service, specialising in speech and text analytics. Call Journey ingests, analyses, enriches, and scores vast quantities of unstructured data, whilst categorising and triaging what matters.
Visit http://www.calljourney.com to learn more.
