SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that CEO and Chief Research Officer Greg Allen joins more than 900 CEOs pledging to take action to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace through the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ coalition.
"We are proud to become signatories in this unique collective," said Allen. "It is important for us and our industry to ultimately reflect the diversity of the communities that we serve. We are mindful that this is an evolutionary process, and that it requires thoughtful and proactive attention."
Since the firm's founding in 1973, Callan has taken steps to develop diverse talent and to ensure gender diversity at all levels--including mentoring and promoting numerous women into senior roles. Today, 52% of Callan's management committee and 57% of employees are female and/or diverse. The firm also launched Callan Connects in 2010, which became the first-of-its-kind program developed by an investment consulting firm to engage emerging investment managers and diverse-, women-, and disabled-owned firms.
"A commitment to diversity has always been at the foundation of our firm, and we are setting the bar even higher in days to come," said Lauren Mathias, senior vice president and co-chair of the Callan Inclusion Committee. "We are continuing to proactively promote and recognize women and people of other diverse backgrounds, and taking a leadership role to keep diversity at the forefront of conversation throughout the industry."
The collective of signatories has shared more than 700 best known actions, exchanged tangible learning opportunities, and created collaborative conversations via the initiative's unified hub, CEOAction.com. CEO Action is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally.
About Callan
Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, robust data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $2 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.
About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™
CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 900 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known--and unsuccessful--actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com.
