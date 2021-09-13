ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CallRail, an integrated marketing analytics and business communications platform, announced today that it has achieved a major milestone showcasing the company's compliance with the industry's leading security and privacy standards by earning its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II attestation. To achieve SOC 2, organizations must undergo an extensive auditing process to validate the systems and controls designed by an organization to secure its customer data.
"At CallRail, we are committed to investing in the most stringent controls needed to ensure the highest level of security and privacy for our customers," said Elliott Wood, Chief Technology Officer at CallRail. "Our compliance with the leading industry standards demonstrates our dedication to customer data protection: we adhere to the strictest security protocols in the industry."
This independent, industry gold-standard validation of CallRail's security measures showcases the company's continued commitment to helping small businesses grow with transparency into its operations and processes. The SOC 2 Type II report, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and issued by Schellman & Company, verifies that CallRail has achieved the Trust Services criteria for security, availability, and confidentiality.
As part of the rigorous SOC 2 Type II auditing process, CallRail was evaluated against the following categories:
- Security: Information and systems are protected against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information, and damage to systems that could compromise the availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of information or systems and affect CallRail's ability to meet its objectives.
- Availability: Information and systems are available for operation and use to meet CallRail's objectives.
- Confidentiality: Information designated as confidential is protected to meet CallRail's objectives.
"Trust and transparency are at the forefront of security for us at CallRail," said Kurdeen Karim, Director of IT Security and Infrastructure at CallRail. "We invest in SOC 2 Type II-level security controls so that CallRail customers can have confidence in the privacy and security of their data, and just as importantly, the data of their customers."
You can read more about CallRail's SOC 2 Type II achievement and request a copy of the report here.
About CallRail
Founded in 2011, CallRail is a business analytics and communications platform that helps businesses improve customer experience and marketing performance. Serving more than 180,000 businesses, CallRail's platform fits into existing workflows, integrates with several major marketing and sales solutions including HubSpot, Facebook, Salesforce, and Google Ads and Analytics, and scales with each customer's needs as they grow.
The Atlanta-based company is powered by a community of nearly 300 passionate and hardworking employees. CallRail has been featured on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies and Deloitte Tech Fast 500 lists for multiple consecutive years. The company also earned a spot on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Top Workplaces list from 2017-2021, and the Forbes Best Startup Employers list in 2020. For more information or to view a demo of the platform, visit http://www.callrail.com.
