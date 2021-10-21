ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CallRail, a marketing analytics and business communications platform, today announced three new additions to its leadership team: Kimberly Lipscomb as Vice President of Revenue Operations, Kristin Marsicano as Director of Engineering, and Richard McDade as Creative Director. With these three strategic new hires, CallRail is primed for continued growth in 2022 and beyond.
Kimberly Lipscomb, Vice President of Revenue Operations: As Vice President of Revenue Operations, Lipscomb will be responsible for enabling CallRail's rapid growth trajectory, driving operational excellence through revenue forecasting, and cultivating increased transparency across marketing and sales. She boasts more than two decades of experience helping organizations drive efficiencies, increase revenue, and implement solutions to create lasting value for customers. Lipscomb is a proud champion of small business growth, most recently at Cox Media and Cardlytics.
"We want tens of thousands of businesses to grow and thrive with CallRail," said Mary Pat Donnellon, Chief Revenue Officer at CallRail. "Kimberly's wealth of expertise in revenue operations will directly and significantly advance CallRail's rapid growth trajectory. We're excited to welcome Kimberly onboard."
Kristin Marsicano, Director of Engineering: As Director of Engineering, Marsicano will scale CallRail's engineering function, with a keen focus on CallRail's market-leading call tracking and analytics products. Marsicano has deep, hands-on technical experience, in addition to a breadth of management expertise. In her previous role as Director of Technology at Big Nerd Ranch, she doubled her team's size in just one year. Marsicano also taught computer science at Georgia Tech for five years.
"Scaling is critical to us at CallRail, both technically and organizationally, and that means continually growing technical leaders," said Sean McCrohan, VP of Engineering. "Kristin not only provides that leadership for our major existing line of business, but her background also makes her an ideal person to continue cultivating and recruiting new leaders into the future. We're incredibly fortunate to have her."
Richard McDade, Creative Director: As Creative Director, McDade will be responsible for elevating and differentiating the CallRail brand, while simultaneously managing creative design across all business functions to maximize impact. McDade has decades of expertise in creating user-centric digital experiences for rapidly-growing startups, digital marketing agencies, and Fortune 500 companies. He has worked for Microsoft, Google, Samsung, T-Mobile, and Starbucks.
"Richard is a crucial hire for CallRail. His talent, charisma, and storytelling abilities will elevate and differentiate the CallRail brand among small businesses and the marketing agencies that serve them," said Rob Wade, Head of Brand Activation at CallRail. "I look forward to watching Richard lead CallRail's expanding design team with expertise and finesse."
This announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for CallRail, which recently announced it achieved a major security and privacy milestone with its SOC 2 Type II report, as well as significant product enhancements to its Lead Center solution at the start of the year.
About CallRail
Founded in 2011, CallRail is a business analytics and communications platform that helps businesses improve customer experience and marketing performance. Serving more than 180,000 businesses, CallRail's platform fits into existing workflows, integrates with several major marketing and sales solutions including HubSpot, Facebook, Salesforce, and Google Ads and Analytics, and scales with each customer's needs as they grow.
The Atlanta-based company is powered by a community of over 300 passionate and hardworking employees. CallRail has been featured on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies and Deloitte Tech Fast 500 lists for multiple consecutive years. The company also earned a spot on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Top Workplaces list from 2017-2021, and the Forbes Best Startup Employers list in 2020. For more information or to view a demo of the platform, visit http://www.callrail.com.
Media Contact
Kaelen Delaune, Kickstand Communications, 8303853709, callrail@meetkickstand.com
SOURCE CallRail