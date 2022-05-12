As the only call analytics provider offering an end-to-end partner program which includes lifetime revenue share, CallRail is positioned to support its 2,000+ ecosystem of agency partners with robust new training, an exclusive portal, and dedicated partner team
ATLANTA, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today CallRail, a lead intelligence platform helping businesses of all sizes turn more leads into better customers, announced the launch of its enhanced partner program, which enables the company's more than 2,000 agency partners to better support their clients and increase their revenue.
CallRail introduced the first iteration of its Agency Partner Program in early 2019 to help marketing services firms adopt call tracking technologies, and better support their client base. CallRail's robust call tracking solution allows agencies to understand the interactions their clients' leads had with marketing campaigns, ads, and keywords that drove them to make a phone call. These insights give agencies visibility into which marketing efforts deliver the best return on investment so that they can effectively optimize marketing spend. Today, new enhancements CallRail has made to the program set the company apart in the industry as the partner of choice for agencies seeking to grow their business. New offerings include:
- Training and educational resources - Partners now have access to robust training to become a certified CallRail Expert with recognition on CallRail's website, enabling them to implement CallRail's platform for better client outcomes and empowering them to easily resell the technology to clients as part of their service offerings
- Exclusive partner portal - A new portal exclusively accessible to CallRail's agency partners houses resources, an access point to the CallRail partner team, and a personalized dashboard to easily keep track of clients and revenue share
- Dedicated partner team - CallRail's partner team has technical specialists and account managers standing by to guide partners through onboarding, troubleshooting, and developing a strategy for offering the CallRail platform to maximize revenue share potential
- Lifetime revenue share - CallRail is the only call tracking vendor offering lifetime revenue share as a benefit of its partner program, which provides an additional stream of recurring income for agencies
"As a digital marketing agency, we chose to start using CallRail years ago to help close the loop between marketing and sales and drive scalable results in a competitive landscape. Previously, we opted not to participate in CallRail's partner program, but with the introduction of the new partner program we revisited participating and I am glad we did. From the increased incentives and partner training modules to the top-notch dedicated agency support, the new program is worth it. As an agency owner, I know I can count on the product as well as the CallRail team to put our client's interest first," said Justin Tadych, co-owner of E/Power Marketing.
With a core company value of empathetic partnership, the CallRail team actively prioritizes clear understanding of the specific challenges faced by today's marketing agencies, and the enhanced Partner Program is uniquely positioned to address those needs.
"At CallRail, empowering our agencies and partners is a core part of our business, which is why we believe in investing in their success through the CallRail Partner Program," said Nate Block, Senior Director of Agency Partnerships at CallRail. "According to research our team conducted earlier this year, 87 percent of marketing agencies are prioritizing partnerships in 2022 - but finding the right vendors to partner with can be a tough decision. By bringing on more agency partners and better supporting our existing community of partners with new benefits, even more businesses of all sizes will have access to experts that can help them market with confidence through the power of CallRail."
"We have the most robust agency partner program in the call tracking industry," Block said. "I can say with confidence that CallRail is the best option for agencies because we're not only continuing investments in being the best lead intelligence platform in the industry, we're investing in new programs to help our partners grow with us. I am thrilled for what lies ahead for our partners and the customers they serve."
To learn more about CallRail and the company's partner program, visit http://www.callrail.com.
