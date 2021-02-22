BALTIMORE, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CallRevu, an industry leader in automotive communication intelligence, featuring call data, tracking and advanced machine monitoring with artificial intelligence (AI) for dealers, announces today the addition of Charlie Bass as the new Senior Vice President of Sales. Charlie will leverage his 20 years of experience in automotive advertising and demand generation to help support CallRevu's mission of creating meaningful customer relationships.
"CallRevu has created a world-class product to solve for the #1 profit leak in a dealership today – the phones! Once I discovered what CallRevu had built and saw how the team was serving the dealer body, it was an easy choice for me to join the team. We are going to continue to see a shift where dealers stop chasing novelties and continue to focus on the core areas that drive revenue for dealerships," comments Charlie Bass.
During his two decades in the automotive industry, Charlie has excelled at helping automotive dealers advance their advertising efforts and drive sales through enhanced customer interactions. Charlie was an early employee at CarGurus, helping to grow the unknown business into a publicly traded $4 billion dollar company. Most recently, Charlie comes to CallRevu from PureCars, where he was a pivotal player in transforming a startup into the second largest advertiser in Tier 3 Automotive.
As Senior Vice President of Sales, Charlie will lead CallRevu's Sales Team in an effort to drive high-quality traffic at the lowest cost. He intends to help expand CallRevu's customer base, boosting sales with best-in-class advertising methods and a bold outlook.
"We are excited to have Charlie join the CallRevu team, bringing his rich automotive history helping dealers and OEMs harness the power of data and demand generation and transforming those engagements into powerful conversation and commerce – exactly CallRevu's sweet spot," says Anthony Giagnacovo, CEO of CallRevu.
Charlie is excited for the opportunity to work with CallRevu to help deliver quantifiable value to dealers, believing that customers will be interacting more via online and telephone channels than ever before.
About CallRevu
CallRevu, founded in 2008, helps thousands of automotive dealers in the U.S. cultivate the customers that make it into the showroom after having a great experience on the phone. CallRevu has monitored over 110 million calls and by providing local and toll-free numbers to place on all ads, we track, listen, summarize, alert, and report on dealership's phone calls to monitor call performance. With the robust data we collect, we coach on how to enhance the caller's experience and improve the bottom line of dealerships. Visit http://www.callrevu.com.
