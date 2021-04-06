BALTIMORE, Apr. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CallRevu, the industry leader in automotive Conversation Intelligence featuring call data, tracking and advanced machine monitoring powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to help Dealers Connect, Communicate and Close deals, has partnered with Motility Software Solutions, to bring an integrated solution for managing the customer journey to the RV industry.
This partnership will enable RV dealers to improve phone leads and managing the entire customer journey and experience in this COVID-era of increased remote sales bringing improved access to metrics and management tools for even greater value for dealers and customers.
Users of Motility Software and CallRevu's integrated solutions will gain access to a full dealer solution that empowers RV dealers to meet the demands of socially distanced customers with comprehensive metrics including call visibility, actionable insights from customer behavior, and a set of management tools that simplifies the remote-selling and customer management process.
"We are very excited to partner with Motility – CallRevu has been serving the RV industry for a number of years, but this strengthens our offering by providing an integrated solution with Motility that provides greater capabilities and better outcomes for dealers. Brad and the Motility team are top notch, and we share a culture of customer-first and are excited to bring this innovation to market," said Anthony Giagnacovo, CEO of CallRevu.
CallRevu provides robust call metrics to help improve key performance indicators (KPIs), identify missed sales opportunities, evaluate the customer experience, and develop effective campaigns to meet modern consumer demands – with Motility we will be able to extend these capabilities turning calls into actionable, data-driven initiatives. The Motility integration provides a singular solution for viewing important customer data, negating the need for multiple software tools.
"As part of our MotilityConnect initiative we are continuing our market-leading efforts to streamline workflow through our open platform standards. This partnership is a significant step in building a network of the best third-party providers to help our dealers grow and succeed. We are excited to launch this integration with CallRevu and believe our dealers will find significant value in the improved workflow it provides," comments Brad Rogers, CEO of Motility Software Solutions.
About CallRevu
CallRevu, founded in 2008, helps thousands of automotive dealers in the U.S. cultivate the customers that make it into the showroom after having a great experience on the phone. CallRevu has monitored over 110 million calls and by providing local and toll-free numbers to place on all ads, we track, listen, summarize, alert, and report on dealership's phone calls to monitor call performance. With the robust data we collect, we coach on how to enhance the caller's experience and improve the bottom line of dealerships. Visit http://www.callrevu.com.
About Motility Software Solutions
For over 36 years, Motility remains committed to providing best-in-class dealer management software (DMS) to over 7,000 users and 800 rooftops. Motility's comprehensive software delivers an end-to-end solution to increase the efficiency for every critical function in a dealership, including inventory management, CRM, quoting, accounting, payroll and service scheduling, and more. Please visit http://www.motilitysoftware.com to learn more.
