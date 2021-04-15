SEVERNA PARK, Md., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CallTrackingMetrics, the only digital platform that uses call tracking intelligence to inform contact center automation, announced today it has gained over 400 new customers this year to date including Lucid Software, Panda Doc and Aloe Care Health, representing 35% growth YoY. In addition to its growing customer base, CallTrackingMetrics also welcomes new hire Beth Alemu as its Customer Success Associate as well as promoted employees, Ken Sylvain and Courtney Tyson, to step into newly-created roles — Enterprise Customer Success Manager and Strategic Partnership Manager— designed to further improve CallTrackingMetrics' customer success.
As the only all-in-one marketing attribution and contact center platform, one of CallTrackingMetrics' strongest differentiators is its ability to provide customers a consolidated and unified solution that is rich with robust tools for automation with 47 integrations. Yet another differentiator of CallTrackingMetrics is its exemplary customer support. The company recently earned the "Best Customer Support" badge from Software Advice in the Auto Dialer and Business VOIP categories, along with consistently earning "Best Support" in G2's Mid-Market report for call tracking solutions — the highest Quality of Support rating in the category. CallTrackingMetrics' provides phone support to its customers as well as the ability to construct solution features outside of its current features, allowing customers a platform that is entirely customizable and flexible to fit specific needs.
"The significant customer growth we have seen so far in Q1 is a clear representation of CallTrackingMetrics' core mission to provide exceptional customer support and satisfaction," said Laure Fisher, COO and co-founder of CallTrackingMetrics. "Without internal growth, we fail to maximize external growth. As we grow our customer base, we are dedicated to improving and expanding our customer success teams to ensure we provide the best support to our current and new partners, as well as those to come in the future."
The expansion of the CallTrackingMetrics' customer success team welcomes three roles to be filled by new hire, Beth Alemu and two internally-promoted employees — Ken Sylvain and Courtney Tyson. Beth Alemu joins CallTrackingMetrics as its Customer Success Associate. In her new role, Beth is responsible for providing solution support to CallTrackingMetrics customers to ensure success. Beth has a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry, with past roles including Performance Manager at CallRevu and Client Success Manager at Prometric.
The company also recently created two new customer-focused roles in which current CallTrackingMetrics' employees will lead. After decades of working in client relations and spending the last three years as a customer success manager, Ken Sylvain will now assume the responsibilities of a new role as Enterprise Success Manager, where he will work exclusively with enterprise and high volume clients, ensuring a positive customer experience and contributing to their growth and success within the CallTrackingMetrics' platform. Additionally, after three years at the company as a customer success manager responsible for building and maintaining relationships with customers and assisting to optimize use of the platform to drive success for the company's enterprise clients, Courtney Tyson is now promoted to Strategic Partnership Manager. In this new role, Courtney will lead the CallTrackingMetrics' channel partner program and develop new partnership levels to achieve a more competitive offering to agencies and clients. Courtney is also the host of the new CallTrackingMetrics podcast, Smart Route, featuring success stories from business owners and thought leaders across industries.
This announcement comes on the heels of CallTrackingMetrics ranking No. 243 for Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the D.C. Metro Region. The company's accelerated customer growth in 2021 and the increased customer support roles and employees provides a foundation of continued success, support, innovations and advancements for its customers and future partners.
For more information about CallTrackingMetrics, please visit http://www.calltrackingmetrics.com.
About CallTrackingMetrics
CallTrackingMetrics is the only digital platform that uses call tracking intelligence to inform contact center automation – resulting in a more personalized customer experience. Discover which marketing campaigns are generating leads and conversions, and use that data to automate call flows and power your contact center. More than 100,000 users around the globe trust CallTrackingMetrics to manage communications for their marketing, sales, and service teams.
