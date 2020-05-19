OAKLAND, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente announced it has added Calm, a leading app for mindfulness meditation and sleep, to its digital self-care portfolio via kp.org/selfcareapps. Kaiser Permanente members can now download Calm Premium on their smartphone, computer, or tablet through their kp.org account. The nonprofit integrated health system is the first to offer the app to its members at no cost.
The availability of the Calm app is part of Kaiser Permanente's continued commitment to provide its members with new ways to support emotional wellness anytime and anywhere, particularly during times of increased stress and anxiety. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll found a majority of adults said worry or stress related to the coronavirus pandemic has had a negative effect on their health and well-being, resulting in problems sleeping or eating, or increased alcohol or drug use.
"As we all continue to grapple with the uncertainty, stress, and sometimes fear brought on by COVID-19, it's essential that we tend to our physical and mental health," said Don Mordecai, MD, psychiatrist and national leader for mental health and wellness at Kaiser Permanente. "We know mindfulness meditation can support emotional well-being, and the Calm app is a great way for people to learn life-changing skills to reduce anxiety, be more resilient, and make self-care a priority."
Kaiser Permanente members will have unlimited access to Calm content, including an ever-growing library of guided meditations, sleep stories for deeper and better sleep, and video lessons on mindful movement and gentle stretching.
"We're proud to partner with Kaiser Permanente to increase accessibility to mental fitness, and champion the importance of taking care of your mind," said Calm chief strategy officer Alexander Will. "Together, we're helping millions of people ease stress, sleep better, and build resilience to ultimately live a happier, healthier life."
Kaiser Permanente clinicians reviewed many options and chose Calm and myStrength, which was added in March, as the first 2 apps to offer to members at no cost based on their effectiveness and ability to support mental health and emotional care. Kaiser Permanente will continue its commitment to support mental health and wellness by growing its digital self-care portfolio and bringing new and effective tools to its members, including more top-rated apps.
The new Calm offering reflects Kaiser Permanente's ongoing commitment to addressing the mental health and wellness needs of its members and communities. Kaiser Permanente provides integrated mental health care focused on early intervention, personalized treatment, patient empowerment and support, and the latest innovations in care delivery, including telehealth services and digital self-care tools that put evidence-based practices at members' fingertips.
While most mental health and wellness resources on kp.org are available to the general public, access to the 2 new apps are limited to Kaiser Permanente members who have active kp.org accounts. To get access to the Calm app at no cost, members must begin registration at kp.org/selfcareapps through a web browser and click on the "Get Calm" button located on the web page. These self-care resources are secure and confidential and not intended to replace treatment or clinical support. For more information about eligibility, please visit kp.org/selfcareapps.
About Calm
Calm is the #1 app for mental fitness, designed to help you manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life. With hundreds of hours of original audio content available in six languages, Calm supports users in more than 190 countries. Apple's 2017 iPhone App of the Year and one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2020, Calm boasts over 80 million downloads to date, averaging 100,000 new users daily. For more information, please visit us at www.calm.com.
About Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.4 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health. https://about.kaiserpermanente.org/
