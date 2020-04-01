SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proptech company CalTier Realty, LLC, (CalTier) is disrupting the foreign direct investment (FDI) industry by providing a secure 'end to end' platform to enable mid-market investors from around the globe to invest into prime, cash-flowing, multi-family real estate in the United States.
It is estimated up to $500BN is invested into U.S. commercial real estate from abroad every year. Aside from the big institutions, family offices and PE firms, much of this comes from individual investors looking to deploy capital into the U.S. mainly for wealth preservation. Most investors do not have access to some of the better opportunities because often these are off-market and not easily accessible. This means investors are forced to rely on chasing assets that might not provide returns they were hoping for, such as single family home investments.
"We realized there was a need in the market when some of our international clients continued to ask why they could not participate in certain asset acquisitions. We have set out to create a platform that provides access, security and simplicity to not only our international investors, but also domestic. We have several funds already available including our Reg A+ opportunity fund that was recently qualified by the SEC and we are in the middle of a second round of seed funding," said Matt Belcher, Co-Founder and Managing Partner.
CalTier is a PropTech company based in San Diego, California that invests in strong rental markets throughout the United States directly and with chosen successful real estate partners. CalTier's focus is to provide its domestic and international investor partners with strong income and returns.To learn more about CalTier and their offerings, please visit its website or contact them at info@caltierrealty.com.
AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM:
https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/offering-circular/18684
YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.
CONTACT: Matt Belcher
Managing Partner
CalTier Realty, LLC
+1.619.354.2527 x703
info@caltierrealty.com