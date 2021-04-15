NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider most relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced the availability of Calyx CTMS v15.0, an advanced clinical trial management system for reducing risk and improving efficiencies in clinical development.
Calyx CTMS on Microsoft's Azure cloud technology delivers robust features that simplify the oversight of clinical trial operations, improve data quality, and reduce trial timelines and cost. Some of the features of CTMS v15.0 enable trial sponsors to:
- Better manage clinical trials in today's changing landscape with tools that address the complexities of traditional and decentralized clinical trials
- Centralize the operational data of current and historical trials into a single source, providing actionable insights to support informed decision making and drive trial success
- Boost productivity by seamlessly connecting to the clinical development ecosystem through standard and custom API integrations
- Conduct monitoring visits anywhere, regardless of internet connectivity via the smartphone- accessible Calyx CTMS mobile application
"A key component of Calyx's end-to-end approach to improving trial efficiencies, CTMS v15.0 represents a leap forward for clinical trial sponsors striving to accelerate clinical development in today's competitive market," said Jamie Moss, Chief Operating Officer at Calyx. "By leveraging the system's cloud-based technology, improved interconnectivity, and easily accessible mobile app, clinical trial sponsors are taking the next step in reducing trial risks and ensuring compliance with operational processes to bring new treatments to patients sooner."
About Calyx
Through innovative eClinical solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and more than 25 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.
CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM
