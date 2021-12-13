SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Camber Partners ("Camber") announced today the closing of Camber Partners Fund I, LP with $100 million of committed capital from a broad group of institutional investors. The oversubscribed fund closed at its hard cap and has completed investments in Scout APM and SE Ranking.
Camber provides growing SaaS companies with flexible capital and deep operational expertise in the fields of marketing, sales, success, and data science. Camber's investing and operating team have prior experience with notable product-led growth (PLG) software companies including Dropbox, Pipedrive, When I Work, Datadog, and SolarWinds. Camber makes control investments and significant minority investments in companies with $3 million to $10 million in annual recurring revenue.
"We are pleased to have raised our first institutional fund in a short period of time, especially given the uncertainty caused by the pandemic," said Scott Irwin, Founder of Camber. "The support of well-respected investors is testament to the quality of the team we have assembled."
Fund I includes a diversified investor base of leading endowments and foundations, fund of funds, asset management firms, and family offices. Goodwin Proctor LLP provided legal counsel for Camber.
About Camber Partners
Camber Partners is a San Francisco-based growth equity firm focused on product-led growth (PLG) software companies. Camber Partners provides software companies with flexible capital and dedicated go-to-market and data science resources to drive long-term sustainable growth. For more information, please visit http://www.camber.io or follow us on LinkedIn.
