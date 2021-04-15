PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New needs and new features have resulted in strong growth for segments of the imaging industry in the second half of 2020, as well as the first two months of 2021. According to The NPD Group Retail Tracking Service, camcorders and mirrorless camera unit sales in the U.S. were up 13% and 9%, respectively during the second half of 2020 (July - Dec.). This growth reached 24% and 18%, respectively, during the first two months of 2021.
"The growth we saw, and are continuing to see, in camcorders can in part be attributed to consumers purchasing as a webcam replacement – as product shortages became a challenge during the pandemic. Sales likely also saw a boost from consumers looking to stream gaming sessions and vlogging," said Ben Arnold, executive director, industry analyst for The NPD Group. "While camcorder sales were driven in part by new imaging needs, mirrorless saw a boost from new product introductions from leading brands in the industry, as well as new features, such as enhanced resolution for recording video."
New features, in addition to units with longer zoom and full frame sensors are driving up average sales prices (ASPs) of mirrorless cameras. In the second half of 2020, ASPs for mirrorless cameras were up 19%. As a result of increasing demand and rising ASPs, U.S. dollar sales of mirrorless cameras were up 30% in the second half of 2020 and 46% in the first two months of 2021 vs. the prior year periods.
"As U.S. consumers anxiously await a return to travel and experiences, there is opportunity for these categories to maintain their positive momentum as a means to capture these moments," noted Arnold. "We expect these segments of the market to continue to do well into 2021."
