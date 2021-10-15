CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Camelot 3PL Software, a pioneer in 3PL warehousing software solutions, has been awarded a spot on the SupplyChainBrain list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 2021.
"For nineteen years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain. "Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals asks them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance. This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all sectors of supply chain management."
Camelot 3PL Software has been serving the 3PL warehousing industry for over 30 years by providing customizable inventory management and fulfillment solutions to 3PL warehouses around the world. With the increased importance of logistics and supply chain visibility in recent years, companies are leveraging technology to manage inventory and the information associate with it.
"We are honored to be part of the SupplyChainBrain 100 Great Supply Chain Partners list, especially considering that it is a customer-nominated recognition," said Geoff Greenhill, Camelot 3PL Software Sales and Marketing Director. "Our customers are demanding more. We welcome the challenges of today's 3PL industry and will continue to provide solutions to help our customers exceed their clients' expectations."
To learn more about Camelot 3PL Software visit https://www.3plsoftware.com.
About Camelot 3PL Software:
Camelot 3PL Software provides Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) exclusively for third party logistics (3PL) warehouses to streamline their operations, eliminate costs and increase service levels. Camelot offers a wide range for solutions from small eCommerce fulfillment operations to large multi-location 3PLs.
Media Contact
Todd Akins, Camelot 3PL Software, +1 (704) 901-8162, todd.akins@3plsoftware.com
SOURCE Camelot 3PL Software