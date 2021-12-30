LONDON, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Camelus Clothing, a new clothing brand based in the Channel Islands in Northwestern Europe, announced the launch of their ecommerce site. The store, which provides a Centric Swap (CNS) payment option, offers sportswear and streetwear fashion for both men and women.
Named after the Latin word for "camel," the company features the silhouette of a camel in front of a pyramid in their logo. The tagline, "Stamina / Patience / Endurance," describes the qualities of both the namesake and the business strategy, according to William Quaranta, Founder & CEO.
"At Camelus Clothing, we are providing bold styles and designs, built to last and to remain fashionable for many years to come," said Quaranta. "We believe the 'fast fashion' approach of mass produced, quick churn clothing is neither good for consumers—who feel pressured to continually buy to stay on-trend—nor the planet, because of the waste of continual consumption and inventory liquidation."
While Camelus will continue to offer new products and designs, they are focusing on a more sustainable model of providing products that Quaranta says are "built to last from both a durability and style standpoint." The company does not hold inventory, and instead produces items on demand through a network of manufacturing operations positioned in various parts of the world. This distributed production model also reduces shipping costs and environmental impacts when compared to distributing across the planet from a single location.
Quaranta said he finds "deep resonance" between the ethos of Camelus and Centric. "I am struck by the Centric team's commitment to stay the course and build a cryptocurrency for the long-term that will solve real-world problems. Centric truly stands out as a dignified 'camel,' in an overcrowded crypto desert of pump and dump 'donkeys' and meme coins."
Camelus is offering customers paying with Centric Cash (CNS) a site-wide ten percent discount on all merchandise from now through the end of January.
"We'll be converting all Centric Swap (CNS) orders to Centric Rise (CNR), and holding CNR on our balance sheet for the long-term," said Quaranta.
Tommy Butcher, COO of Centric said, "Camelus Clothing is a welcome addition to the expanding number of retailers integrating Centric. With the ten percent discount for paying with CNS, it's a great time to add some cool clothing to your wardrobe to get you through 2022 and beyond."
About Centric
Centric was conceived with the vision of one day replacing traditional fiat currencies. Blockchain technology will enable a more transparent world and we believe our innovative approach to achieving widespread adoption long-term sets Centric apart from other cryptocurrencies today.
We believe the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is price volatility. Cryptocurrencies, unlike fiat currencies, do not have a central bank to implement monetary policy focused on stabilizing purchasing power. Thus, changes in demand induce massive price fluctuations. The decentralized model to price discovery has made most existing cryptocurrencies nothing more than stocks or commodities, valued on psychology, traded on unregulated stock markets, and susceptible to manipulation. The lack of price stability has prevented credit and debt markets from forming because volatility incurs a premium.
While the rest of the industry focuses on transaction throughput and smart contracts, we focus on solving price stability to realize the economic capabilities that the blockchain enables.
About Camelus Clothing
The camel is a symbol of stamina, patience, endurance, and reaching long-term goals. So what better inspiration for our Sportswear Brand? We design our clothing and run our business with these qualities at the forefront of everything we do.
Our 'On Demand' business model means that every item is made specifically for you, we don't hold any physical stock, this reduces waste from overproduction and keeps our environmental impact minimal.
We want our clothing to be bold, and to stand the test of time. One thing we hate about the fashion industry is 'fast fashion', that's why we aim to work on designs that will remain fresh and popular years from now. Allowing us to keep the same ranges for multiple seasons/years.
Our long-term goal is simple—growth.
We will be working constantly on new designs and growing our customer base.
