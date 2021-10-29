SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Camera IQ (http://www.cameraiq.com), the no-code design platform for AR, announced today that AC Mahendran has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer and David A. Stewart has come on board as Vice President of Sales. The two executives bring a wealth of experience in augmented reality, Mobile, AI/ML, and digital marketing that will be invaluable for the company's next stage of growth as it continues to lead the AR marketing movement.
"We are extremely thrilled to have AC and David join the team," said Allison Ferenci, co-founder and CEO of Camera IQ. "Not only do they bring an abundance of relevant knowledge to the organization, but their experience at other high-growth technology companies will serve us well as we rapidly scale our technology and operations to fulfill our mission of democratizing the camera for brands everywhere."
Mahendran brings to Camera IQ an impressive background in Augmented and Virtual reality. He most recently served as the Senior Director, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality at Unity Technologies, a leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D content, where he was the Head of XR Platforms, responsible for product strategy, engineering execution, partner relationships, and more. Prior to that, he served as the Vice President of Engineering at Vuforia/PTC, a technology company that empowers global manufacturers through a combination of Augmented Reality, Industrial IoT, PLM and CAD solutions.
"Having spent the last several years working on Augmented Reality platforms, and having done my due diligence on Camera IQ and its technology infrastructure, I can say with certainty that the company is uniquely positioned to bring AR to the masses," said AC Mahendran, Chief Technology Officer at Camera IQ. "It is remarkable how Camera IQ has been able to make AR so accessible to marketers and designers of all stripes so they can create incredibly diverse and engaging AR experiences without any code or technical expertise. I'm excited to expand on the strong foundation that the team has already built."
David A. Stewart is an established sales leader with domain expertise in digital marketing, mobile, and AI/ML. Stewart previously served as the first sales leader at ZineOne, where he helped scale the organization 3x in 3 years working with Fortune 500 organizations to enable real-time marketing at scale. Prior to ZineOne, David worked with martech leaders like ExactTarget, Seismic, and mParticle. At Camera IQ David is responsible for scaling revenue and building a world class sales organization team.
"My entire career, I have worked with companies that are on the cutting edge of digital marketing and technology to forge meaningful consumer connections. I am most excited to see how brands are leveraging our offering to create a new type of consumer experience to deliver a best-in-class CX," said David A. Stewart, Vice President of Sales at Camera IQ. "AR and camera-based marketing are truly revolutionizing the way consumers interact with their favorite brands, and Camera IQ's platform makes it incredibly easy for anyone to create an ARX (Augments Reality Experience) in a matter of minutes."
About Camera IQ
At Camera IQ, we believe the camera is the future of consumer engagement. Our no-code AR design platform enables brands to engage audiences at every touchpoint of the customer journey. Using Camera IQ, creators and brands can easily transform their products and brand message into rich augmented reality experiences in a matter of minutes, with no technical expertise required. Leading brands such as Away, ViacomCBS, Universal Music Group, Atlantic Records, Nestlé, EA, and MAC Cosmetics use Camera IQ to launch AR campaigns for brand engagement and virtual try-ons at scale. Learn more at http://www.cameraiq.com.
# # #
Media Contact:
Matt McAllister
Fluid Group for Camera IQ
matt @ fluidprgroup.com
Company Contact:
Carolina Leon Foti
Head of marketing
carolina @ cameraiq.com
Media Contact
Matt McAllister, Fluid PR, Inc., +1 (510) 229-9707, matt@fluidprgroup.com
SOURCE Camera IQ