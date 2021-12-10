FLORENCE, Ky., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new rc_visard smart 3D camera family from Matrix Vision, a brand of Balluff, offers low system costs, quick implementation, and a high degree of flexibility. The camera, combined with its onboard and/or add-on software suite, delivers 3D machine vision for stationary and mobile robot applications, such as bin picking or navigation for driverless transport systems.
With an on-board processor, the rc_visard processes the camera data and forwards relevant information like grasp points directly to the robot application, without the need for an external computer. This reduces system costs as well as the failure risk of the application.
The on-board software package makes it easy to use the rc_visard as a 3D stereo sensor for efficient and reliable object detection, indoor navigation, or grasp planning. For specific tasks the optional rc_reason software suite offers intelligent tools so pick-and-drop applications can be realized without training individual objects. Pick-and-place applications grasp points can also be determined based on CAD data.
A user-friendly web-based interface enables easy operation and configuration without the need for special training or previous knowledge. The smart 3D cameras are available in two different sizes, 65 mm and 160 mm, each available with color or monochrome image recording. They are available with two different focal lengths with a measurement range depth of 0.2 to 3.0 meters and can measure up to 1.2 million 3D data points.
The new 3D camera family was created by Matrix Vision, a brand of Balluff, in cooperation with Roboception.
For more information on 3D machine vision, visit https://www.matrix-vision.com/en/products/areas/MA06
About Balluff Inc.: Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of inductive, photoelectric, vision, capacitive and magnetic sensors as well as linear position transducers, RFID systems, and networking products. Balluff products for OEM and factory floor solutions are used to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences for industries including metalworking, automotive, plastics, material handling, wood processing, aerospace, alternative energy, medical, electrical, and electronics
