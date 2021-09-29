CARY, N.C., Sep. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cameyo, the Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) platform that enables ultra-secure remote & hybrid work and learning from any device without virtual desktops or VPNs, today launched a new service for schools and districts that automates the deployment of Project Lead the Way (PLTW) applications to students and teachers, regardless of their location. The new Cameyo for PLTW service, offered exclusively on Google Cloud, dramatically simplifies the process of enabling students and teachers to access critical PLTW applications on any device, eliminating the dependence on physical computer labs while reducing deployment time by up to 80%.
PLTW is a program that provides transformational classroom and learning experiences for PreK-12 students and teachers with the goal of developing the real-world knowledge and skills that students need to succeed in life beyond the classroom. PLTW offers more than 15,000 programs across computer science, engineering, and biomedical science to more than 12,000 schools throughout the United States.
Today, over 50 school districts nationwide rely on Cameyo's Virtual App Delivery (VAD) platform to deliver the critical applications students need - like Adobe Creative Cloud and Autodesk apps including AutoCAD, Revit, and Inventor - without those apps being installed on their devices, and without the usage of those apps being limited to physical PC labs. And with Cameyo's new PLTW service, schools and districts no longer need to deploy a complicated suite of products to deliver PLTW apps. Cameyo's single, simple solution enables these schools and districts to dramatically reduce the cost of keeping students and teachers productive from anywhere, all while increasing security and flexibility.
"Project Lead the Way (PLTW) is an incredible program that is playing a critical role in preparing today's students for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow," said Andrew Miller, Co-Founder & CEO at Cameyo. "Together with Google Cloud, the Cameyo for PLTW service is committed to helping school districts reduce as many barriers as possible - including cost and accessibility - so that students everywhere always have access to the applications they need to succeed."
Pricing and Availability
Cameyo's PLTW application automation service is available today, and is eligible for Cameyo's existing Education discount (pricing details can be found on Cameyo's pricing page). Schools & districts interested in learning more can schedule a demo, or visit https://cameyo.com/cameyo-for-pltw/ for more details.
About Cameyo
Cameyo is the secure Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) platform for any Digital Workspace. Cameyo provides a simple, secure, cost-effective, and flexible solution for delivering all your apps - legacy Windows, internal web, and SaaS - to any device from the browser without the need for Virtual Desktops or VPNs. By enabling organizations to provide their people with secure access to the business-critical apps they need to stay productive from anywhere, Cameyo helps make remote/hybrid work and distance learning, work. Hundreds of enterprises and organizations across all industries utilize Cameyo to deliver business-critical applications to hundreds of thousands of users worldwide. As of September 2021, Cameyo has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70 with zero detractors – 100% of responding customers would recommend Cameyo to their peers. To learn more, visit cameyo.com.
