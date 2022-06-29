Chromebook Users Can Access Any App - Including Windows Apps - as PWAs and New ChromeOS File System Integration Enables Access to Local Folders & Files from Within Virtual Apps
CARY, N.C., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cameyo today announced another innovation in virtualization that makes using Windows apps on Chromebooks a truly seamless experience. Cameyo's Virtual App Delivery (VAD) platform now features native file system integration with ChromeOS, giving users direct access to their local folders and files from within virtual apps. This, combined with Cameyo's recent announcement of Cameyo PWAs, enables ChromeOS users to launch any Windows apps directly from their taskbar and open/edit/save files locally on their device - all without the apps being installed locally.
"Google and Cameyo have a long history of joint innovation aimed at enabling IT to adopt ChromeOS devices without having to sacrifice the business-critical Windows applications people still need to do their jobs," said Mark Bowker, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "This level of integration shows Cameyo's commitment to delivering a seamless experience for Windows apps on Chromebooks, and removes a potential barrier for IT teams that have been considering ChromeOS but were concerned about enabling Windows apps."
Enabling Organizations to Cut Costs Without Compromise
The introduction of Cameyo's native file system integration with ChromeOS delivers an experience where Chromebook users cannot tell whether or not a Windows app is installed locally on their device (even though Windows apps cannot be installed on ChromeOS). There is no difference in the user experience of the app, which eliminates the need to purchase, maintain, and refresh costly fleets of Windows PCs just to support the Windows apps users need to access. Organizations can now reduce costs by switching to Chromebooks and Cameyo without sacrificing the user experience or their productivity.
"Cameyo's platform plays a critical role in enabling our digital workplace strategy by removing the legacy application roadblocks that were preventing widespread Chrome adoption here at Sanmina," said Mario Zúñiga, IT Director, Digital Workplace at Sanmina. "Now our employees can seamlessly access all of their business-critical applications – even our ERP apps that aren't compatible with Chrome devices – with Cameyo. Cameyo's Virtual App Delivery platform is the perfect blend of simplicity, a seamless user experience, and advanced security."
"Chrome adoption is rapidly increasing worldwide because of the extreme cost savings and security benefits, but for some organizations, the transition to ChromeOS is impeded because they are worried about disrupting their people's access to critical Windows apps," said Andrew Miller, Co-Founder & CEO at Cameyo. "This integration provides a truly seamless user experience for Windows apps on Chromebooks so that organizations can have the best of all worlds - cost savings, increased security, and improved productivity regardless of the apps they need to use on ChromeOS."
Cameyo is Chrome Enterprise Recommended
Cameyo is one of just three virtualization solutions globally that Google has certified as Chrome Enterprise Recommended. Chrome Enterprise Recommended is Google's partner program for third-party solutions that are validated to meet technical and support standards for ChromeOS. To become a Chrome Enterprise Recommended solution, Cameyo worked extensively with Google to extend its solution's functionality, quality, security, and end-user experience. This helps organizations simplify the change management process and shorten the testing cycle for cloud technologies by selecting a solution that's already been verified by Google.
Pricing & Availability
Cameyo's web file system integration works with all ChromeOS, Windows, and macOS devices and is available today to all customers, at no additional cost. To learn more about how Cameyo works with ChromeOS, visit our Chrome Enterprise Recommended page, or schedule a personalized demo here.
About Cameyo
Cameyo is the secure Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) platform for any Digital Workspace. Cameyo provides a secure, simple, flexible, and cost-effective cloud desktop solution for delivering all your apps – legacy Windows, internal web, and SaaS – to any device from the browser without the need for legacy Virtual Desktops or VPNs. By enabling organizations to provide their people with secure access to the business-critical apps they need to stay productive from anywhere, Cameyo helps make remote & hybrid work, work. Cameyo is a Chrome Enterprise Recommended solution, and hundreds of enterprises and organizations across all industries utilize Cameyo to deliver business-critical applications to hundreds of thousands of users worldwide. As of June 2022, Cameyo has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +83 with zero detractors – 100% of responding customers would recommend Cameyo to their peers. To learn more, visit cameyo.com.
