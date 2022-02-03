RESTON, Va. and CARY, N.C., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help organizations of all sizes protect against the increasing number of attacks targeting remote & hybrid workers, Cameyo and Dito have partnered to deliver an end-to-end Zero Trust security solution that provides secure workspaces in Google Cloud.
Cameyo is the only cloud-native Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) platform built from the ground up with a Zero Trust security model at its foundation. And for more than a decade Dito has been a Google Strategic Security Partner, and one of just a handful of Google Cloud partners globally that has a Google Security Specialization. Together, the partners provide organizations with a holistic Zero Trust security solution that covers every technical and operational layer. Cameyo & Dito enable organizations to provide Cloud PCs to their people with secure productivity from anywhere while preventing potential threats, including external, internal, reputational, and regulatory.
"Most organizations struggle to protect their desktops, laptops, servers, and other tools from the rapid increase of malicious attacks, primarily because there are just too many ways for bad actors to get access," said Mark Bowker, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "Cameyo and Dito are addressing this by flipping the old view of virtual desktops on its head. By removing the complicated and insecure infrastructure associated with VDI and eliminating the need to secure and manage operating systems, Cameyo and Dito are introducing a more secure approach to 'Cloud PCs'."
Rather than taking the traditional Windows desktop and moving it (and all of its issues) to the cloud, Cameyo and Dito enable organizations to provide their people with a simpler, more flexible, and far more secure Cloud PC for all of the applications and data they need to be productive. Users access a non-Windows-based desktop/workspace and can access all of their apps - including Windows, internal, and SaaS apps - directly from the browser without any of those apps needing to be installed and managed locally.
The combination of Cameyo's ultra-secure Cloud PC and Dito's Google Cloud offering provides end-to-end Zero Trust security that includes:
Complete Isolation – No devices (even managed devices) are ever trusted because those devices can be compromised. Cameyo & Dito give users secure access to the apps they need to be productive while providing complete isolation between devices and their organization's network/data.
Segmentation – Once users are in a session, that session is segmented from the customers' networks and data to ensure ongoing separation.
Prevention of Lateral Movement – Even in the case where a device has ransomware or malware, that malware cannot reach the customer organization's network/data, nor can malware on their systems reach the Cameyo & Dito systems.
Always-On Monitoring & Validation – Cameyo utilizes non-persistent servers, so all customer user data is wiped from the servers every time the user logs out.
Least Privilege – With Cameyo & Dito all traffic is encrypted and apps are delivered from a secure HTML5 browser, separating the user's device from the corporate network and eliminating the need for VPNs. Users are also unable to access admin privileges, settings, and files.
Identity & Access Management – Cameyo & Dito integrate with the customer's Single Sign On (SSO), and the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) they have set up with their SSO applies to Cameyo & Dito.
"Complexity is the enemy of security. Whether you're concerned about cybercrime involving phishing, backdoors, antivirus/malware issues, RDP attacks, brute force attacks, preventing data breaches or - most likely - all of the above, you need an end-to-end zero trust solution that reduces complexity in order to increase security," said Andrew Miller, Co-Founder & CEO of Cameyo. "Cameyo has long provided the most simple & secure Virtual App Delivery (VAD) platform for delivering a truly cloud-based desktop experience without the security issues of Windows desktops. Together with Dito we're providing organizations a one-stop-shop for a truly integrated Cloud PC with unrivaled Zero Trust security."
"Everyone is thinking about security right now as more and more workers remain remote and companies have to rethink the security of their data and technology. Dito has been at the forefront of this since it is one of our specialties and we've been implementing Google's Cloud platform and Workspace apps for longer than just about anyone," said Richard Foltak, Senior Vice President, CISO, and Head of Cloud at Dito. "Combining Dito's holistic approach to Google Cloud security with Cameyo's platform is a win for our clients and partners because it offers a smart solution to one of the biggest problems in security. We cover external, internal, reputation, and regulations in all our security services. Now, we have a brilliant VAD platform that completely changes the game."
About Cameyo
Cameyo is the secure Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) platform for any Digital Workspace. Cameyo provides a secure, simple, flexible, and cost-effective Cloud PC solution for delivering all your apps – legacy Windows, internal web, and SaaS – to any device from the browser without the need for legacy Virtual Desktops or VPNs. By enabling organizations to provide their people with secure access to the business-critical apps they need to stay productive from anywhere, Cameyo helps make remote/hybrid work, work. Hundreds of enterprises and organizations across all industries utilize Cameyo to deliver business-critical applications to hundreds of thousands of users worldwide. As of December 2021, Cameyo has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +83 with zero detractors – 100% of responding customers would recommend Cameyo to their peers. To learn more, visit cameyo.com.
About Dito
Dito is an international, full-service Google cloud enabler that makes transformations as close to perfect as possible. We drive innovation, enable change, and most importantly, we transform enterprises. Since 2008, we've helped thousands of organizations change the way they do business by employing smart cloud technologies (Google Cloud, Chrome, Workspace, Maps, and more). We dream in data, focus on performance, solve problems, and obsess over details - all 100+ of us. From onsite labs to security assessments, from cloud deployments to app development, we create bold, lasting solutions. Learn more at ditoweb.com.
