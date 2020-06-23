SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp EDMO, a leading Bay Area non-profit offering STEAM and SEL (Social Emotional Learning) school year and summer camp enrichment programs since 2004, today announced it is continuing its highly successful Chef Series. The organization is adding three new sessions taught by celebrity chefs including: Chris Scott (Top Chef Season 15 finalist) on June 24th, Kelsey Barnard Clark (Top Chef Season 16 Winner and Fan Favorite) together with fellow competitor Sara Bradley (Top Chef Season 16 runner up) on June 28th, and David Viana (Top Chef Season 16 alumni) on July 1st. The Chef Series, part of the organization's EDMO Live! Program is an online, interactive family cooking class where kids ages 6 - 17 and their families learn how to cook a dish selected by the chef.
"At Camp EDMO, we look at all of our activities through two lenses before they make it into our curriculum: Equity and Social Emotional Learning," said Executive Director and Co-founder Ed Caballero. "We are thrilled to offer the Chef Series to kids and families across the country. It's a unique opportunity for families to connect, cook and practice important life skills together. Just like our EDMO Live! Camps and Drop-in programs, our Chef Series classes include Honor System Pricing, to increase access to our high-quality EDMO programming for as many kids as possible."
The first three Chef Series classes were taught by Michelle Minori (Top Chef Season 16), Nini Nguyen (Top Chef Seasons 16 and 17), and a special Father's Day weekend class by Pablo Lamon (Top Chef Season 16). As one of the co-creators of the Chef Series, Chef Michelle Minori will be teaching another class in July. In these fun interactive online classes, kids learn more than just how to cook, they also learn skills that support Camp EDMO's mission to cultivate curious, courageous and kind human beings.
Each one and a half-hour cooking session is $50 per family, with 50% of the proceeds supporting Camp EDMO's equity in education mission and 50% supporting the guest chefs and their cause of choice. In order to make all of its programs financially accessible to as many families as possible, Camp EDMO has introduced something new and radically different - Honor System Pricing, providing two "honor codes" for 50% or 80% off the already low program price. Space is limited to 30 families per class so participants can connect with chefs personally. For more details and to sign up for classes, as well as review the list of ingredients needed to make each recipe visit https://campedmo.org/chef/. New chefs and class dates are announced weekly on Camp EDMO's Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Camp EDMO Online Summer Camps 2020
Camp EDMO is providing online summer camps that are all day/half day, or even drop in, for kids Pre-K thru 8th grade. Online camps run now through the week of August 10. Kids can choose from a variety of courses including Animation, Minecraft, Scratch Coding, Wildlife, Roblox, and more. Register for Camp EDMO online summer camps at https://campedmo.org/locations/edmo-online-camp/
About Camp EDMO:
Camp EDMO® is powered by Edventure More, a top-rated 501(c)(3) non-profit enrichment organization on a mission to create equal access to high-quality STEAM & SEL programs that cultivate curious, courageous and kind human beings. By partnering with top Bay Area universities, museums and industry professionals, EDMO's unique framework incorporates the latest and most scientifically proven methods of whole child and character development. Edventure More is a local force in the national movement to reduce Summer Learning Loss, build Social Emotional Learning, strengthen 21st Century Skills and expand hands-on learning for all communities through in-person group programs and live, interactive online programs that support families, individual schools and school districts during summer and after school. Visit https://campedmo.org/ for more information and join our community on Facebook and Instagram @CampEDMO and Twitter @Camp_EDMO.
