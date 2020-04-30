MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on Monday, May 11, 2020. 

The Company will also host a conference call on the same day, starting at 9:00 am ET. Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US:  1-888-668-9141 at 9:00 am Eastern Time
Israel: 03-918-0609 at 4:00 pm Israel Time
International: +972-3-918-0609

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com  beginning 24 hours after the call.

About Camtek Ltd.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF, Compound Semiconductor and other segments in the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

Media Contacts:

CAMTEK LTD.
Moshe Eisenberg, CFO
Tel: +972-4-604-8308
Mobile: +972-54-900-7100
moshee@camtek.com  

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS  
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: (US) 1-646-201-9246
camtek@gkir.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.