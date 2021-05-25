TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patient recruitment and retainment are two of the biggest challenges in clinical research. While there is more than one approach to achieve patient enrollment and engagement, one solution is increasing access to data. Having access to a vast patient population offers the opportunity to provide study designers the ability to transform clinical trials and create truly patient-centric protocols.
Join expert speakers from Elligo Health Research, Faith Holmes, M.D., Medical Director, Vice President of Medical Affairs and Michael Ibara, Pharm.D., Chief Data Officer, in a live webinar on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1pm EDT to explore how increased data access can help fill trials and retain patients by creating a patient-centric focus that keeps your study filled and running.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Can Increased Data Access Improve Patient Enrollment and Engagement?.
