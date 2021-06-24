TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Carolily Finery, a high-end, Canadian jewelry brand specializing in handcrafted statement necklaces, bracelets and earrings. ClearAngel provides early-stage founders with access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Founded in 2015 by artist Donna Scheven and her daughter Danielle, Carolily Finery was crafted through a fusion of Donna's inspirational designs and Danielle's digital marketing background and passion for human connection. Together, they created a shift from fast fashion to meaningful, small batch jewelry pieces that celebrate artistry and individuality while also giving back to their local community and Canadian not-for-profits. With ClearAngel's support, Carolily Finery plans to expand its wholesale network, serve women across the nation and work towards becoming Canada's premier jewelry brand.
ClearAngel is a new, equity-free, flexible capital option for early-stage founders who don't have the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded over 250 companies since its February 2021 launch.
"We're thrilled to support Carolily Finery and its mission to provide statement jewelry that encourages confidence and self-expression," said Kent Fenwick, Vice President of Growth, Clearco. "This latest ClearAngel recipient reflects our own mission to provide early-stage businesses with mentorship and networks in addition to capital."
Supplementary to $10,000 of flexible capital, Carolily Finery will also get access to a network of over 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones. Carolily Finery is now on track to exceed revenue expectations and has just launched a summer jewelry collection with soft, feminine colours. The jewelry company can unlock more funding as it completes these achievements.
"Aligning with ClearAngel has been an invaluable experience for Carolily Finery, propelling our brand to new heights." said Donna Scheven, co-founder, Carolily Finery. "We're excited to scale our handcrafted jewelry and inspire even more women to express their individuality," said Danielle Scheven, co-founder, Carolily Finery.
To learn more about Carolily Finery and view the brand's handcrafted jewelry, visit http://www.carolily.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
Media Contact
PHILIP PRICE FRY, Clearco, 917-684-4174, philip.pf@clear.co
SOURCE Clearco