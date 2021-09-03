WATERLOO, ON, Sep. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Siborg Systems Inc is a Canadian based company that develops and manufacturers various kinds of engineering and scientific hardware and software. Their most popular products are the LCR-Reader line of handheld LCR/ESR meters. Siborg has recently established a new branch in Germany to better serve European customers. The branch will allow to import Siborg's digital multimeters to Germany for selling it everywhere in EU using Amazon LCR-Reader Store and arrange local service.
The LCR-Reader line of multimeters use a lightweight but powerful professional grade multimeter combined with a set of gold-plated tweezer probes. When the tweezers are grasping a component, the device will automatically determine the type of component and best test parameters for that component before testing with high accuracy. The device then displays the measurement results on the built in screen.
There are various versions available currently:
The most popular in Germany, LCR-Reader-MPA, Plant Engineering's Product of the Year 2020 winners, offers the most features and a 0.1% basic accuracy. This model features up to a 100 kHz test frequency, and various functions including LCR/ESR/LED/Diode testing, AC/DC Current/Voltage, Signal Generator, Oscilloscope and more. Optional Bluetooth model also available.
LCR-Reader: the original budget model with 0.5% basic accuracy and limited features. The one-button navigation allows users to select their desired test mode, L, C, R or ESR.
LCR-Reader Colibri: similar to the LCR-Reader with the added ability to select test frequencies (100 Hz, 1 kHz, 10 kHz)
Smart Tweezers ST5S the original tweezer LCR-meter with 0.2% basic accuracy.
Siborg will soon be releasing the LCR-Reader-R2; based on the LCR-Reader-MPA, this model offers most of the same features as MPA with the ability to test at 250 kHz and a new feature: Analog Signature Analysis, a PCB troubleshooting technique. Some features found on MPA but not on the R2 include AC/DC current measurements, AC/DC voltage measurements up to 15 V, Frequency meter, or Oscilloscope. This model will be released before the end of 2021.
The new branch of Siborg in Germany will better help serve our customers in Europe, including customers on Amazon. Siborg also offers their test equipment, accessories and replacement parts on other Amazon sales channels in North America and UK, as well as through their online LCR-Reader Store.
