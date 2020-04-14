GUELPH, Ontario, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ), today issued the following comment:
Canadian Solar is aware that Oakland-based Solaria Corporation ("Solaria") recently filed a complaint against Canadian Solar Inc. and Canadian Solar (USA) Inc. (collectively, "Canadian Solar" or the "Company") for patent infringement in the Northern District of California, citing a portion of the process for making Canadian Solar's shingled-cell solar modules (HiDM High Density Mono Perc Modules). Canadian Solar's many other products are not cited in the complaint. Canadian Solar believes that the claims in Solaria's complaint are meritless and unfounded. Canadian Solar is working closely with its legal counsel and will vigorously defend against the claims made by Solaria.
As one of the world's largest solar power companies, Canadian Solar respects and takes very seriously intellectual property rights. Canadian Solar Inc. was founded in 2001 and has continually invested in R&D to build its innovation leadership and provide customers with the highest yield and lowest LCOE systems. The Company has received 95 patents in various countries for its shingled-cell designs and inventions, with an additional 75 patent applications pending review. The Company has received an additional 1,519 patents for its other innovations in the area of solar power generation and storage.
