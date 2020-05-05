GUELPH, Ontario, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time (8:00 p.m., May 28, 2020 in Hong Kong) to discuss the Company's first quarter 2020 results and business outlook.
The dial-in phone number for the live audio call is +1-844-760-0770 (toll-free from the U.S.), +852-3018-8307 (local dial-in from Hong Kong) or +1 347-549-4094 from international locations. The passcode for the call is 1785662. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's website at www.canadiansolar.com.
A replay of the call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday June 4, 2020 (9:00 p.m. on June 4, 2020 in Hong Kong). The replay can be accessed by dialing +1-855-452-5696 (toll-free from the U.S.), +852-3051-2780 (local dial-in from Hong Kong) or +1-646-254-3697 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 1785662. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's website at www.canadiansolar.com.
About Canadian Solar Inc.
Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale solar power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 40 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.