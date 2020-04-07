VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mujo Learning Systems Inc. a Vancouver-based publisher of curriculum, textbooks and online teacher training platform announced today, a significant give to help educators, students and businesses struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic. Students, and Educators the world over are struggling with eLearning environments and online classrooms.
"Everyone is suffering from this horrible situation around the coronavirus, these are the world's students, our education industry and small businesses owners," says Moore. "Businesses, colleges and high schools have literally closed their doors and are struggling to go online, leaving so many people feeling lost and stranded."
This donation is 100% in line with Mujo's mission which is to lead, educate, and inspire, people and businesses by empowering them with the most current, relevant, and engaging digital marketing content that can be experienced anytime, anywhere, on any device.
"We want to help," says Shawn Moore, Founder and Author of Mujo Learning Systems Inc. "If our New online social media marketing strategies course can help, then we are donating 1 million courses for free. Whether educators are using our textbooks and curriculum or not, this course can help all students, instructors and businesses wanting to learn about and develop a social media marketing strategy."
Mujo Learning Systems: Mujo's Founder and Author, Shawn Moore, has educated companies throughout his career on digital marketing strategies. He brought his two decades of digital marketing experience and over 35 years of business experience to Mujo in 2014. His desire to impart this knowledge to a larger audience was the inspiration for Mujo's turnkey digital marketing curriculum, electronic textbooks and teacher training platform courseware.
