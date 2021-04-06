TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- redtag.ca, a popular Canadian travel brand operating since 2004, is proud to announce a rebrand reflecting its focus on customized getaways and diverse product selection. Its new slogan, "see the word, your way", and updated website encourage customers to plan their dream future getaways. Now, travellers build custom trips tailored to their wants; combining flights, hotels, vacation packages, cruises and car rentals anywhere in the world.
"For years, redtag.ca is where Canadians shopped for sun, beach and sand all at a great price. Our brand had to evolve to showcase the new era of travel and what consumers are seeking," said Frank DeMarinis, CEO, redtag.ca. "Our updated branding and slogan better reflect the future of redtag.ca. We understand that no two travellers are alike. When you are ready, see the world, your way."
redtag.ca created a video that embodies the purpose of the rebrand here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpfVkoFbuS8&feature=youtu.be
There are thousands of unique travel options available to customers on the updated redtag.ca website. From sun to snow, city to mountain, local to abroad, travellers can select any travel item they want to make their vacation dreams a reality. Length of travel, hotel upgrades and in-destination activities have the ability to be booked and tailored for each consumer.
To learn more about its product offerings and to plan future travels, visit http://www.redtag.ca.
About redtag.ca – redtag.ca is a licensed retail travel agency designed to help customers plan the vacation of a lifetime. redtag.ca specializes in finding travel deals on vacations, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals and destination activities. Through redtag.ca, customers get the best deals available without compromising on service. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc.® For more information, please visit http://www.redtag.ca.
