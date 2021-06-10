ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded by a seasoned Black Button Distilling spirits team alongside professional beekeepers, CanBee Cocktails a buzzy new brand of award-winning canned cocktails made with small-batch gin and real, simple ingredients is now available in New Jersey just in time for summer fun. The ready-to-drink variety of the original Bee's Knees is composed of farm-fresh honey and handcrafted gin, CanBee Cocktails aims to bring awareness to essential bee conservation efforts that preserve their vital presence within our delicate ecosystem. New Jerseyites can enjoy CanBee Cocktails for its flavor and its role in preservation, knowing that the brand supports the Xerces Society's Pollinator Conservation Program, the largest pollinator conservation program in the world.
Created with only natural ingredients, CanBee's classic Bee's Knees canned cocktail features farm-fresh honey, real lemon and expertly crafted, small-batch gin with no artificial flavors or colors. The effervescent cocktail tastes as if it was just freshly shaken behind the bar. With the convenience of a can, people are able to enjoy CanBee anywhere, with it arriving just in time for the summer season of picnics, BBQs, and beach trips. When enjoying summer food and cocktails, remember that insect pollinators like bees are responsible for one third of every mouthful of food that you eat*, an important fact that CanBee Cocktails recognizes and wanted to acknowledge within their mission.
"As distillers and creators of CanBee Cocktails, we have a passion for providing quality spirits," said Jason Barrett, Black Button Distilling president and master distiller. "Undoubtedly, we knew we could create a canned cocktail that is exceptionally tasty, but we also wanted our efforts to support the ecosystem that provides the basis for everything we make — so a Bee's Knees just clicked, and the rest is history. The bartender quality cocktails in a can are perfect to enjoy at the New Jersey beaches, while fishing, in the back yard, and wherever you go."
CanBee Cocktails are available in 12-oz. cans containing 8% ABV. They can be found on-shelf at independent retail stores and multi-store retailers throughout New Jersey. Spirit lovers can find a retailer near them which carries CanBee products by using the following online store locator: https://www.canbeecocktails.com/where-to-buy. New Jersey shoppers can also purchase cans online for direct shipping in either 4-packs for $14.99 or 24-packs for $79 via CanBeeCocktails.com.
About CanBee Cocktails
Headquartered in Rochester, New York, CanBee Cocktails crafts award-winning, ready-to-drink cocktails with small-batch gin and real, simple ingredients. CanBee Cocktails debuted in 2021, with its signature Bee's Knees variety made from the highest quality gin, lemon and honey. Prior to its market launch, the Bee's Knees was recognized by the 2021 Denver International Spirits Competition with a silver medal. The company is committed to creating canned cocktails that do good and taste even better by supporting the Xerces Society's Pollinator Conservation Program and donating a portion of all sales to bee conservancies around the world. Its mission is simple, saving the bees one cocktail at a time. For more information, visit https://www.canbeecocktails.com/ and follow along on Instagram (@canbeecocktails) and Facebook (CanBee Cocktails).
