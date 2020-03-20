DUBLIN, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Type, by Deployment Type, by Component, by End-user, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cancer Registry Software Market size is expected to reach $90.8 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.33% CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in the Report

  • IBM Corporation
  • McKesson Corporation
  • Conduent, Incorporated
  • Elekta AB
  • Ordinal Data Inc.
  • Onco Inc.
  • C/Net Solutions
  • Rocky Mountain Cancer Data System
  • Electronic Registry System Inc.
  • Himagine Solutions Inc.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Type
1.4.2 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Deployment Type
1.4.3 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Component
1.4.4 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by End-user
1.4.5 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Executive Summary
2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Type
3.1 Global Integrated Cancer Registry Software Market by Region
3.2 Global Standalone Cancer Registry Software Market by Region

Chapter 4. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Deployment Model
4.1 Global On-premise Cancer Registry Software Market by Region
4.1.1 Global Cloud-based Cancer Registry Software Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Component
5.1 Global Commercial Cancer Registry Software Market by Region
5.2 Global Public Cancer Registry Software Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by End-user
6.1 Global Government & Third party Market by Region
6.2 Global Research Centers Market by Region
6.3 Global Hospital & Medical Centers Market by Region
6.4 Global Private Payers Market by Region
6.5 Global Pharma biotech & medical device suppliers Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Region
7.1 North America Cancer Registry Software Market
7.2 Europe Cancer Registry Software Market
7.3 Asia-Pacific Cancer Registry Software Market
7.4 LAMEA Cancer Registry Software Market

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkddus

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.