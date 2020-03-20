DUBLIN, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Type, by Deployment Type, by Component, by End-user, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cancer Registry Software Market size is expected to reach $90.8 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.33% CAGR during the forecast period.
Companies Profiled in the Report
- IBM Corporation
- McKesson Corporation
- Conduent, Incorporated
- Elekta AB
- Ordinal Data Inc.
- Onco Inc.
- C/Net Solutions
- Rocky Mountain Cancer Data System
- Electronic Registry System Inc.
- Himagine Solutions Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Type
1.4.2 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Deployment Type
1.4.3 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Component
1.4.4 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by End-user
1.4.5 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Executive Summary
2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Type
3.1 Global Integrated Cancer Registry Software Market by Region
3.2 Global Standalone Cancer Registry Software Market by Region
Chapter 4. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Deployment Model
4.1 Global On-premise Cancer Registry Software Market by Region
4.1.1 Global Cloud-based Cancer Registry Software Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Component
5.1 Global Commercial Cancer Registry Software Market by Region
5.2 Global Public Cancer Registry Software Market by Region
Chapter 6. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by End-user
6.1 Global Government & Third party Market by Region
6.2 Global Research Centers Market by Region
6.3 Global Hospital & Medical Centers Market by Region
6.4 Global Private Payers Market by Region
6.5 Global Pharma biotech & medical device suppliers Market by Region
Chapter 7. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Region
7.1 North America Cancer Registry Software Market
7.2 Europe Cancer Registry Software Market
7.3 Asia-Pacific Cancer Registry Software Market
7.4 LAMEA Cancer Registry Software Market
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkddus
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716