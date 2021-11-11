NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Candid today launched a new API developer portal that features API tools to help nonprofits build powerful social sector solutions. On the portal, developers will find information about Candid's data, what they can build, and best practices on how to make the most of the data provided through the APIs.
Candid's APIs are customizable tools that offer a standardized, real-time, secure means to access Candid data. The APIs serve:
- Funders looking to do their due diligence and incorporate an API into their grant management software.
- Businesses who want to incorporate an API into their CRM systems to enrich records or other business processes.
- Individuals who are looking for ways to give wisely, as Candid's APIs connect on donation platforms, retail and ecommerce sites, workplace giving platforms, and more.
Candid has several available APIs to support the social sector. They include:
Nonprofit solutions
- Essentials API to help nonprofits boost their search and access key nonprofit information.
- Premier APIs to help enhance a nonprofit's apps, records, or experience with Candid's GuideStar Nonprofit Profile tool.
- Charity Check API to help organizations save time and ensure that the nonprofits they support are IRS compliant.
Funding solutions
- Grants API to help funders analyze the most comprehensive and accurate data on grants, funders, recipients, and funding activity.
News & Research solutions
- News API to deliver real-time social sector news, curated from 65,000 sources.
The portal also features grantmaking solutions. The in-depth guides provide detailed information and recommendations to help developers personalize the APIs to best address their organizations' needs. Solutions include detailed information about how developers can tailor the APIs to incorporate Seals of Transparency into their grant guidelines; simplify the grant process, standardize demographic, equity, and population data collection; and validate organizations.
Alison Jannette, Candid's senior platform product manager, says, "Candid has the world's most comprehensive and trusted philanthropy data. Our goal with this new API portal is to support the social sector by providing a place for developers to access the most up-to-date data we have available and make it as easy as possible for developers to build powerful philanthropic solutions."
To access Candid's available APIs and sign up for a free trial, visit developer.candid.org.
About Candid
Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Through research, collaboration, and training, Candid connects people who want to change the world to the resources they need to do it. Candid's data tools on nonprofits, foundations, and grants are the most comprehensive in the world. In 2019, Foundation Center and GuideStar joined forces to become Candid, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Find out more at candid.org and on Twitter @CandidDotOrg.
Media Contact
Adia Colar, Candid, 5107787382, media@candid.org
SOURCE Candid