Canela Founder & CEO honored as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New York Award Winner
NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced Isabel Rafferty, Founder and CEO of Canela Media, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New York Award winner.
Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Isabel based on her entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
Commenting on the news Isabel said: "I am so honored to have been chosen for this award and am humbled to be included amongst this incredible group of talented and successful entrepreneurs. This honor is not only a reflection of my own success, it's a result of the dedication and passion of the entire Canela family, a team that embraces the vision of creating authentic experiences in everything we do. This is just the beginning for us!"
Earlier this year, Canela Media closed an oversubscribed $32 million Series A funding round which has been used to accelerate marketing and product development, produce new high-quality original programming for its flagship products Canela.TV and Canela Music, and enable expansion further into Latin America. Canela will roll out the Canela Kids app later this year, focused exclusively on safe Spanish language programming for children.
As a New York award winner, Isabel will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading, minority-owned technology driven company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. In addition to TV content, Canela Music features a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.
Canela Media reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. and Latam Hispanics.
Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the third largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
