Verizon Sponsors Exclusive Season 2 Premiere of The Rockstar Show by Nicky Jam
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela Media, an industry-leading, minority-owned digital media technology company, today announced it will exclusively feature season 2 of The Rockstar Show by Nicky Jam on Canela Music, its new app that offers a unique blend of Latin music programming.
Sponsored by Verizon, the second season of the hit YouTube show will be available on April 14th. The Rockstar Show features the Latin global superstar and American artist, and actor Nicky Jam, who hosts interviews with other singers and actors about their experiences, fears, anecdotes and the music industry. Season 2 guests will include: Jhay Cortez, Manuel Turizo and Jay Wheeler.
Nicky Jam, one of the most prolific artists in Reggaeton and Latin music globally. In addition, Nicky is an award-winning singer and songwriter, who has collaborated with a long list of performers, including superstars such as Daddy Yankee, Farruko, J Balvin, and dozens of others in addition to his solo material. His hit 2017 album, Fénix, was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award for Album of the Year.
"Music is a big part of daily life and special occasions for most Hispanics," said Andres Rincon, Senior Vice President of Sales at Canela Media. "Whether attending a live music performance or listening to recordings, the genres Hispanic consumers choose are highly diverse. While Latin music is a fan favorite, Hispanic listeners also enjoy urban genres like hip-hop more than the general population."
Rincon continued, "Listening to our audiences – their needs and desires is critical to our success. With Nicky Jam, it's a statement and a sign of what's to come in terms of ongoing new and exciting programming. We are excited to work alongside Verizon in our mission of providing Latinos with a place to engage with culturally-relevant content and unique experiences to our audience."
Canela Music launched in 2021 with a variety of music genres and original content from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more. The Canela Music experience features 7 channels of exclusive music videos as well as selected mixtapes with music videos based on hot topics and moments in Latin music. Canela Music can be downloaded now from the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android.
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading digital media technology company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. In addition to TV content, Canela Music features a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.
Canela Media reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. and Latam Hispanics.
Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the third largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Fugel, Briz Media Group, 8456574202, jfugel@brizmediagroup.com
SOURCE Canela Media