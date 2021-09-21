NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela.TV, one of the first AVOD streaming services for U.S. Hispanics, today announced its new programming lineup in partnership with Hyundai, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Stories of Inspiration for the month of September. Audiences will enjoy a diverse selection of programming from September 15th to October 15th, including the Journey to Success Series as well as a curated selection of cultural programming under its "My Latin Roots" category.
"Hispanic Heritage Month is a great opportunity for us to go back to our roots and feature content that puts a spotlight on inspirational Latinos as well as the stories that showcase what it means to be a part of the Hispanic community," said Isabel Rafferty, CEO and Founder of Canela Media. "Thanks to our exclusive partnership with Hyundai, Canela.TV viewers will have access to a wide variety of amazing content to sample and be inspired by."
The Journey to Success Series will highlight the real stories of today's Hispanic heroes and explore a day in their lives to know how they built their own journey to success. Stories will highlight standout achievements, leadership and innovations from the U.S. Latino community. The Series will feature Kiki Melendez, La Marisoul and Edoardo Chavarin.
In the My Latin Roots section on Canela.TV, viewers may enjoy films from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema (1933-1961) when the Mexican film industry reached high levels of production, quality and economic success of its films and gained recognition internationally. Among the featured titles are: Dos Tipos de Cuidado, Rio Escondido, Ahí Esta el Detalle and El Mártir del Calvario. These films include iconic leads such as Pedro Infante, Maria Felix, Jorge Negrete and Mario Moreno "Cantinflas".
"We are pleased to have the opportunity to support the Hispanic community and bring awareness to conversations that move Latinos forward," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Canela.TV is a great destination for anyone looking for inspiring stories of Latinos defying expectations and overcoming challenges."
For additional information on Canela.TV please visit: https://www.canela.tv/
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading digital media technology company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 22 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
About Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit http://www.HyundaiNews.com.
