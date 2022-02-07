NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela.TV, one of the first AVOD streaming services for U.S. Hispanics, has expanded its partnership with Vionlabs, to offer subscribers personalized content discovery based on the emotions each content category evokes, making title selection a breeze. This is Vionlabs first and only partnership in the U.S going live with Moods, which is part of Vionlabs Fingerprint+ product.
According to Vionlabs Consumer Mood Research Report, 90% of streamers rely on their streaming services to provide good suggestions and 86% think mood is important.
To take personalization to the next level, Moods harnesses AI to analyze video metadata to extract all the relevant information needed to determine the emotional impact of content at scale. Leveraging these technologies allows Canela.TV to now automatically generate mood labels, mood time series, and mood values for every asset inside its content library.
"Personalization is key for Canela to be able to deliver an exemplary user experience," said Isabel Rafferty, CEO and Founder of Canela Media. "Vionlabs has been a tremendous partner, which is why we are expanding to now offer a unique way to categorize content as well as serve users recommendations based on their interests. Users want and deserve an easy way to find what they are looking for personalized to their content consumption behaviors at a particular moment."
"Consuming digital content is an emotional investment by the end user, so for Canela.TV to understand the "mood" of video content makes perfect sense," said Marcus Bergström, CEO of Vionlabs. "Choosing something to watch can sometimes be a daunting task, being able to sort content based on how you're feeling is something new and different for Canela.TV users and takes the guesswork out of choosing entertainment options."
Bergström continued, "High-quality programming alone is not enough to keep consumers loyal and subscribed to a video streaming service. Forward-thinking Canela.TV understands the reality of their audience and the need to evolve the user experience."
Canela.TV is the popular video platform from Canela Media, an industry-leading female and Latina-owned digital media company. For additional information on Canela.TV please visit: https://www.canela.tv/
About Vionlabs:
Vionlabs was founded with an end goal to minimize frustration and maximize entertainment for all viewers, by creating high quality data for video content. The data helps media businesses to make better decisions throughout video acquisition, production and distribution processes. It addresses this through a series of highly innovative AI-networks that use multi-layered deep scene-by-scene content analysis to create the industry's most advanced analysis of video content, only by analyzing audio and video of the content.
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading digital media technology company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. In addition to TV content, Canela Music features a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.
Canela Media reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics.
Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the third largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
